THC BioMed Announces Shipment To Yukon

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 10 days ago

THC.CSETHCBF - OTCTFHD.F

VANCOUVER, BC, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - THC BioMed Intl Ltd. (" THC BioMed" or the " Company" is pleased to announced that it has completed its first shipment to Yukon Cannabis. The shipment contains dried cannabis and cannabis cookies.

About THC

THC BioMed is one of Canada's oldest active licensed cannabis companies. THC BioMed is a Cannabis Act Licensed Producer of medical and recreational cannabis.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of the contents of this release.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thc-biomed-announces-shipment-to-yukon-301340035.html

SOURCE THC BioMed

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
