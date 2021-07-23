Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Zacatecas Silver Announces DTC Eligibility

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 10 days ago

VANCOUVER, BC, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Zacatecas Silver Corp. ("Zacatecas Silver" or the "Company", (TSXV: ZAC) (OTC: ZCTSF) (FSE: 7TV) is pleased to announce that its common shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC") in the United States.

DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, a U.S. company that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through DTC are considered to be "DTC eligible". DTC eligibility is expected to simplify the process of trading and enhance liquidity of the Company's common shares in the United States.

With the Company's shares now traded electronically, existing investors benefit from potentially greater liquidity and execution speeds, while we've also opened the door to new investors that may have been previously restricted from our stock.

About Zacatecas Silver Corp.

The Zacatecas Silver property is located in Zacatecas State, Mexico, within the highly prospective Fresnillo Silver Belt, which has produced over 6.2 billion ounces of silver. The company holds 7826 ha (19,338 acres) of ground that is highly prospective for low and intermediate sulphidation silver-base metal mineralization and potentially low sulphidation gold-dominant mineralization.

The property is 25 km south-east of MAG Silver Corp.'s Juanicipio Mine and Fresnillo PLC's Fresnillo Mine. The property shares common boundaries with Pan American Silver Corp. claims and El Orito which is owned by Endeavour Silver. There are four main high-grade silver target areas within the Zacatecas concessions: the Panuco Deposit, Muleros, El Cristo and San Manuel-San Gill. The Property also includes El Oro, El Orito, La Cantera, Monserrat, El Peñón, San Judas and San Juan silver-base metal vein targets. These targets are relatively unexplored and will be the focus of rapid reconnaissance review.

On behalf of the CompanyBryan SlusarchukChief Executive Officer and Director

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. Zacatecas Silver cautions that all forward looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by many material factors, many of which are beyond their respective control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to Zacatecas Silver's limited operating history, its proposed exploration and development activities on is Zacatecas Properties and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations.  Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Zacatecas Silver does not undertake to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zacatecas-silver-announces-dtc-eligibility-301339894.html

SOURCE Zacatecas Silver Corp.

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
36K+
Post
148K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dtc#Mag Silver Corp#The Company#Fse#Dtc#Zacatecas Silver Corp#Mag Silver Corp#Juanicipio Mine#Fresnillo Plc#Fresnillo Mine#Pan American Silver Corp#Endeavour Silver#The Panuco Deposit#El Cristo#Property#Zacatecas Properties#Tsx Venture Exchange
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Gold
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Place
Vancouver, CA
Related
Stocksdallassun.com

Tier One Silver Commences Trading on the OTCQB Market Under Symbol TSLVF

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2021 / Tier One Silver (TSXV:TSLV)(OTCQB:TSLVF) ('Tier One' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that its common shares commence trading today on the OTCQB Venture Market (the 'OTCQB') in the United States operated by the OTC Markets Group Inc. under the symbol 'TSLVF'. The Company's common shares continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol 'TSLV'.
Economyalbuquerqueexpress.com

1933 Industries to Hold Extraordinary Meeting of Debentureholders and Recommends Holders to Vote in Favor of the Proposed Amendment

The amendment seeks to complete the one-year extension of the maturity date of the debentures. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2021 / 1933 Industries Inc. (the 'Company' or '1933 Industries') (CSE:TGIF)(OTCQB:TGIFF), a Nevada focused cannabis consumer packaged goods company, reminds Debentureholders to vote at the upcoming Extraordinary Meeting to be held on August 6, 2021.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II Announces August 25, 2021 Extraordinary General Meeting To Approve Business Combination With Volta Industries, Inc.

OVERLAND PARK, KS, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II (SNPR) ("TortoiseCorp II") today announced that the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders (the "Extraordinary General Meeting") to approve the pending business combination between TortoiseCorp II and Volta Industries, Inc. ("Volta Charging"), an industry leader in commerce-centric electric vehicle ("EV") charging networks with over 1,700 EV chargers across 24 territories and states, is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at 11:00 AM Eastern time. The Extraordinary General Meeting will be held in person at the offices of Vinson & Elkins L.L.P., located at 1114 Avenue of the Americas, 32nd Floor, New York, NY 10036 and virtually via live webcast. Holders of TortoiseCorp II's Class A ordinary shares and Class B ordinary shares at the close of business on the record date of July 15, 2021 are entitled to notice of the Extraordinary General Meeting and to vote at the virtual Extraordinary General Meeting.
EconomyStreetInsider.com

True Leaf Announces Management Cease Trade Order per National Policy 12-203

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vernon, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 30, 2021) - True Leaf Brands Inc. (CSE: MJ) (OTC Pink: TRLFF) (FSE: TLAA) ("True Leaf" or the "Company") announces that its principal regulator, the British Columbia Securities Commission (the "BCSC"), has accepted the Company's request for, and the BCSC has granted, a management cease trade order (the "MCTO").
IndustryBusiness Insider

Mich Resources to Acquire Advanced Copper Exploration Project in Peru via Reverse Takeover

CSE – MICH. VANCOUVER, BC, July 30, 2021 /CNW/ - Mich Resources Ltd. (CSE: MICH) ("Mich" or the "Company") announced that it has signed a term sheet (the "Term Sheet") dated July 27, 2021 for the acquisition of the advanced stage Pecoy copper exploration project located in Peru (the "Pecoy Project"). The signatories to the Term Sheet include Pembrook Copper Corp. ("Pembrook"), Minera Andina de Exploraciones SAA ("Minandex") and UMS Projects LP ("UMS"). The Term Sheet contemplates that the Pecoy Project will be acquired from Pembrook and Minandex for cash and Mich shares that will be immediately distributed by Pembrook to its shareholders. UMS acted as finder and facilitated the negotiations of the transaction ("Transaction") which will constitute a reverse take-over ("RTO") of Mich when completed.
Businessaustinnews.net

Barksdale Provides Debt Update

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2021 / Barksdale Resources Corp. ('Barksdale' or the 'Company') (TSXV:BRO)(OTCQX:BRKCF) would like to provide the following update. The TSX Venture Exchange is still reviewing the filing documentation pertaining to an assignment of debt and security agreement (the 'Agreement') dated May 11, 2021 between the Company, Denman Island Chocolate Ltd. (Daniel Terry) (the 'Assignor') and Regal Resources Inc. ('Regal'), whereby the Company can acquire 100% of the Assignor's interest in a series of loan agreements between the Assignor and Regal (collectively, the 'Assigned Agreements').
MarketsBusiness Insider

Blue Sky Uranium Closes Final Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

VANCOUVER, BC, July 30, 2021 /CNW/ - Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (TSXV: BSK) (FSE: MAL2) (OTC: BKUCF),"Blue Sky" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has closed the final tranche of the non-brokered private placement financing announced on July 12, 2021 consisting of 4,264,000 units in this tranche for a total of 12,977,750 units at a price of $0.16 per unit for total gross proceeds of $2,076,440.
BusinessBusiness Insider

Harte Gold enters into Forbearance Agreement with BNPP

TORONTO, July 30, 2021 /CNW/ - HARTE GOLD CORP. ("Harte Gold" or the "Company") (TSX: HRT) (OTC: HRTFF) (Frankfurt: H4O) announces that it has entered into a forbearance agreement with BNP Paribas ("BNPP") pursuant to which BNPP has agreed, subject to certain terms and conditions, to refrain from enforcing its rights and remedies under the senior credit facility agreement (the "Credit Facility") until September 30, 2021.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Carlyle Announces Amendment to Sunset Property Option Agreement and Enters into Consulting Agreement

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 30, 2021) - CARLYLE COMMODITIES CORP. (CSE: CCC) (FSE: 1OZA) (OTC: DLRYF) ("Carlyle" or the "Company") announces that it has entered into an amending agreement (the "Amending Agreement") to amend the terms of its option agreement dated November 7, 2018, as amended on May 9, 2018, May 25, 2018, June 25, 2018 and April 24, 2020 (collectively, the "Option Agreement"), whereby the Company has an option to earn a 100% interest in the Sunset mineral property, located in the Vancouver Mining Division, B.C.
MarketsBusiness Insider

Nevada Sunrise Announces Closing of Debt Settlement

VANCOUVER, BC, July 30, 2021 /CNW/ - Nevada Sunrise Gold Corporation ("Nevada Sunrise" or the "Company") (TSXV: NEV) announces that following its news release of June 21, 2021, it has received approval from the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") for a shares-for-debt transaction to settle an aggregate of $18,793.48 in indebtedness to the Company's independent directors through the issuance of 221,099 common shares of the Company (the "Settlement Shares"), at a deemed price of $0.085 per Settlement Share (the "Debt Settlement"). Accordingly, the Company announces that it has completed the Debt Settlement. The Settlement Shares are subject to the statutory hold period of four months and a day, expiring December 1, 2021.
Economyalbuquerqueexpress.com

Petroteq Provides By-Weekly Update on Status of Application for Management Cease Trade Order

SHERMAN OAKS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2021 / Petroteq Energy Inc. ('Petroteq' or the 'Company') ‎‎(TSXV:PQE)(OTC PINK:PQEFF)(FSE:PQCF), an oil ‎company focused on the development and implementation of its proprietary oil-‎extraction and remediation technologies, is providing this bi-weekly update on the status of the Company's application for a management cease trade order (the 'MCTO') which has now been filed by the Company with its principal regulator, the Ontario Securities Commission, under National Policy 12-203 - Management Cease Trade Orders ('NP 12-203'), following the Company's announcement on July 16, 2021 (the 'Announcement') that it will be unable to file its quarterly report on Form 10-Q (and related certifications) for the period ended May 31, 2021 (the 'Documents') on or before July 30, 2021, as required under Canadian National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations. The MCTO, if granted, will not affect the ability of investors who are not insiders to trade in the securities of the Company. No decision has yet been ‎made by the Ontario Securities Commission on this application.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Marvel Recieves DTC Eligibility / Engages GRA

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2021 / Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSXV:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T1)(OTCQB: MARVF); ("Marvel" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through the Depository Trust Company (DTC) in the United States. The Company's shares trade on the OTCQB under the symbol MARVF.
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

American Manganese Inc. Receives DTC Eligibility

SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2021 / American Manganese Inc. ('AMY' or the 'Company') (TSXV:AMY)(OTCQB:AMYZF)(FSE:2AM), a pioneer in advanced lithium-ion battery cathode recycling, is pleased to announce that its common shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through the Depository Trust Company ('DTC'). DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corp. that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies in the United States. American Manganese currently trades on the OTCQB under the ticker symbol 'AMYZF.'
BusinessBusiness Insider

Mantaro Silver Corp. Announces Peruvian General Manager

VANCOUVER, BC, July 23, 2021 /CNW/ - MANTARO SILVER CORP. (TSXV: MSLV) (FSE: 9TZ) (the "Company" or "Mantaro") is pleased to introduce Dr. Jorge Masson Pazos as the Peruvian General Manager and Legal Counsel. Dr. Masson replaces Mr. Robert Zalles who was previously General Manager for Peru and Mr. Luis Saenz who provided advisory services. Mantaro wishes Mr. Zalles and Mr. Saenz success in their future venture endeavours.
RetailBusiness Insider

ATCO Ltd. Eligible Dividends

CALGARY, AB, July 22, 2021 /CNW/ - ATCO Ltd. (TSX: ACO.X) (TSX: ACO.Y) The Board of Directors of ATCO Ltd. has declared the following quarterly dividends:. These dividends are eligible dividends within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada). With approximately 6,200 employees and assets of $22 billion, ATCO...
RetailBusiness Insider

Canadian Utilities Limited Eligible Dividends

CALGARY, AB, July 21, 2021 /CNW/ - Canadian Utilities Limited (TSX: CU) (TSX: CU.X) The Board of Directors of Canadian Utilities Limited has declared the following quarterly dividends:. TSX Stock. Symbol. Dividend. Record Date. (2021) Payment Date. (2021) Class A non-voting. CU. 0.43980. 05-Aug 01-Sep Class B common. CU.X. 0.43980.
BusinessBusiness Insider

LODEpay Announces its Summer Silver Squeeze: The Anti-Inflation Event of the Season

BRADENTON, Fl., July 20, 2021 /CNW/ - LODEpay is a global blockchain-powered payments platform that restores gold and silver to historic prominence and for a modern digital age. The LODE community is pleased to announce the return of newly acclaimed "silver squeeze campaign". Kicking off the month-long event on August 1st, 2021, LODEpay will match contributions by buying the equivalent sum of silver purchased during this squeeze. Post-event, the company will post receipts as proof.
Hackettstown, NJPosted by
TheStreet

Vislink Announces Adjournment Of Annual Meeting To August 18, 2021; Urges Eligible Stockholders To Vote

HACKETTSTOWN, NJ, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vislink (VISL) - Get Report ("the Company"), a global technology leader in the collection, delivery and management of high quality, live video and associated data in the broadcast, law enforcement and defense markets, today announced that its 2021 annual meeting of stockholders, which was originally scheduled for June 21, 2021, and subsequently adjourned to July 19, 2021 (the " Annual Meeting"), will be convened and adjourned, without any business being conducted, due to lack of the required quorum.

Comments / 0

Community Policy