Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Enjoy More Baseball And Delicious Bites At Loandepot Park As Miami Marlins And Cheq Partner To Enhance The Fan Experience

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 10 days ago

MIAMI, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Miami Marlins and CHEQ announce a multi-year partnership, implementing CHEQ's pioneering mobile payment app at loanDepot park, enhancing the first-class fan experience at the ballpark. The partnership pairs two organizations that share innovation as a core value. The Marlins are the first professional sports team to utilize CHEQ's innovative technology. The cutting-edge app allows fans to order food and drinks ahead via their phones, all while spending more time in their seats enjoying the game.

Summer's here, and now is the time for fans to enjoy Marlins baseball and the delicious bites and drinks available at loanDepot park. Fans will be able to use CHEQ's new mobile technology to order ahead at concession stands, allowing fans to get back into the swing of the summer season in a safe and enjoyable manner, all from their personal mobile device. CHEQ's technology after the 2021 season will also provide fans the ability to order food directly to their seats in select areas of the ballpark as well as be great teammates and share the ballpark fun by purchasing food and beverages for their friends through the app.

"As part of our ever-evolving efforts to provide a first-class fan experience, we're excited to introduce CHEQ's technology that will allow our fans to spend more time enjoying Marlins baseball and browsing the reimagined food experience at loanDepot park from the comfort of their seats," said Marlins CRO Adam Jones. "CHEQ is a natural partner for our organization, sharing a commitment in innovation and exceptional customer experience."

"We're delighted to partner with the Marlins, one of the most forward-thinking and innovative teams in Major League Baseball. With the CHEQ app, we are dedicated to giving the fans the best possible dining experience at the ballpark, so they can spend more time enjoying the game and less time waiting in lines. We also believe passionately about supporting the local community, which is why CHEQ is available to independent restauranteurs in the Miami area, free of commissions or hidden charges," said CHEQ's CEO Tom Lapham.

As the first ordering app available to independent restaurant operators, CHEQ can also be used beyond the ballpark, with more than 1,000 restaurants around Florida using the innovative technology. CHEQ is available to restaurant operators including restaurants and sporting events without any commissions, equipment costs or hidden fees. Guests can transact through CHEQ or a QR code skipping the line or the wait, while also supporting local restaurants.

Fans should visit Marlins.com/Food for more information on ballpark bites and download the CHEQ app by searching for "CHEQ Mobile Solutions" in the iOS or Android store.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/enjoy-more-baseball-and-delicious-bites-at-loandepot-park-as-miami-marlins-and-cheq-partner-to-enhance-the-fan-experience-301340160.html

SOURCE CHEQ

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
36K+
Post
148K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Loandepot#Cheq Partner#The Miami Marlins#Cheq#Marlins Cro Adam Jones#Major League Baseball#Marlins Com Food
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
News Break
Sports
Related
MLB95.5 FM WIFC

Former Woodchuck Pettitte signs with Miami Marlins

MIAMI, FL (WSAU) — A member of the 2019 Wisconsin Woodchucks squad has signed a professional contract with the Miami Marlins. Jared Pettitte, the son of former big-leaguer Andy Pettitte, signed a deal with the Fish on Wednesday. In one season with the Woodchucks Pettitte appeared in 12 games (six...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Miami Marlins: Starling Marte now likely to be traded

The Miami Marlins are looking for pieces to build around as they look to come out of their rebuild. Starling Marte, meanwhile, wants to be a part of that future, indicating his desire to sign an extension. In theory, it seemed to be a matter of time before the two sides were able to make something work.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Miami Marlins: Eddy Alvarez selected as Olympic flagbearer

Eddy Alvarez is no stranger to the Olympic Games. The Miami Marlins infielder was once a world class speedskater, winning a silver medal in the 2014 Winter Olympics as part of the United States 5000-meter relay team. Alvarez would retire from speed skating afterwards, signing with the White Sox as a minor league free agent.
MLBchatsports.com

Series Preview: Miami Marlins vs Washington Nationals

MIAMI, FLORIDA - JUNE 27: Juan Soto #22 of the Washington Nationals reacts after reaching second base as Jazz Chisholm Jr. #2 of the Miami Marlins looks on in the first inning at loanDepot park on June 27, 2021 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images) After a 3-1...
MLBcalltothepen.com

Miami Marlins: Magneuris Sierra finally drives in a run

Magneuris Sierra is not in the major leagues for his offensive ability. The Miami Marlins backup outfielder has a career OPS+ of 57, an absolutely dreadful number that would seemingly ticket him for Triple-A. However, Sierra has been a solid defensive replacement, seeing playing time at all three spots in the outfield.
MLBchatsports.com

Miami Marlins: Get to Know Newest Marlin OF Bryan De La Cruz

NORTH PORT, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: Bryan De La Cruz of the Houston Astros in action against the Atlanta Braves during a Grapefruit League spring training game at CoolToday Park on March 10, 2020 in North Port, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) After the Miami Marlins made their first...
MLBWVNews

Paul McIntosh signs with Miami Marlins

West Virginia senior catcher/outfielder Paul McIntosh has signed a professional contract with the Miami Marlins, as reported previously by BlueGoldNews.com. The Miami Gardens, Florida, native becomes WVU’s first undrafted free-agent signing since Braden Zarbnisky (Phillies) in 2020. He’s also the fifth Mountaineer to be either drafted or selected in free agency by an MLB club this summer, joining MLB draftees Ryan Bergert (Padres – sixth round), Madison Jeffrey (Dodgers – 15th round), Adam Tulloch (Dodgers – 17th round) and Jackson Wolf (Padres – fourth round).
MLB247Sports

Source: Ex-Marshall baseball standout Corey Bird called up to Miami Marlins

Former Marshall outfielder Corey Bird has been called up the the big leagues. Bird, a West Virginia native who starred at Herbert Hoover High and helped lead the Huskies to the 2013 Class AA state championship, was a seventh round draft pick by the Miami Marlins in 2016 and has been called up to join the Major League club, the source told Herd247.
MLBWTOP

San Diego Padres to visit the Miami Marlins

San Diego Padres (56-42, third in the NL West) vs. Miami Marlins (41-55, fifth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Blake Snell (3-3, 5.21 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 96 strikeouts) Marlins: TBD. BOTTOM LINE: Miami and San Diego will square off on Thursday. The Marlins are 22-21 on their home...
MLBchatsports.com

Series Preview: Miami Marlins vs Baltimore Orioles

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - AUGUST 04: Jesus Aguilar #24 of the Miami Marlins rounds the bases in front of Renato Nunez #39 of the Baltimore Orioles hitting a solo home run in the eighth inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on August 04, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
MLBBleacher Report

Marlins' Don Mattingly Tests Positive for COVID-19, Will Miss Rest of Yankees Series

Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly will miss the remainder of this weekend's series against the New York Yankees. The Marlins announced Saturday that Mattingly tested positive for COVID-19. Bench coach James Rowson will serve as interim manager for the time being. Miami's statement did note that Mattingly has been vaccinated,...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Pittsburgh Pirates: Miami Marlins Inquired About Bryan Reynolds

The Miami Marlins inquired to the Pittsburgh Pirates about All-Star outfielder Bryan Reynolds, but their asking price ended up being way out of the range of the Miami Marlins. The Pittsburgh Pirates traded away two more regulars of their roster this trade deadline. They sent Adam Frazier to the San Diego Padres and Richard Rodriguez to the Atlanta Braves. The Pirates further reinforced their already strong farm system with even more players.
MLBCBS Sports

Marlins' Alex Jackson: Moves to Miami

Jackson was traded from Atlanta to Miami on Friday in exchange for Adam Duvall, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports. Jackson has appeared in a handful of games in each of the past three seasons but owns a .070/.200/.093 slash line in 50 trips to the plate. He'll likely be higher on the organizational depth chart in Miami than he was in Atlanta, but he's unlikely to develop into an impact player.
Albuquerque, NMgolobos.com

Miami Marlins Acquire Kyler Castillo

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Third Team All-American, First Team Central-ABCA/Rawlings All-Region, and Mountain West batting champion, Kyler Castillo, of The University of New Mexico baseball team has signed with the Miami Marlins. The outfielder was most recently with the Missoula PaddleHeads, who reached an agreement with the Marlins to purchase the contract of Castillo.
Leesburg, FLDaily Commercial

This season's five Leesburg Lightning interns ensure baseball games are enjoyable for fans

LEESBURG — They have never thrown a pitch or stepped into the batter’s box for the Leesburg Lightning. However, their contributions to the team are invaluable. In fact, without them, game days at Pat Thomas Stadium-Buddy Lowe Field would be devoid of entertainment between innings, while parents and friends of players wouldn’t be able to follow their exploits through professional quality play-by-play broadcasts online.
MLBchatsports.com

Miami Marlins: OF Adam Duvall Traded to Atlanta Braves

MIAMI, FLORIDA - JULY 22: Adam Duvall #14 of the Miami Marlins bats against the San Diego Padres at loanDepot park on July 22, 2021 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images) After making two moves on Wednesday flipping Starling Marte to Oakland and Yimi Garcia to Houston, the...
MLBchatsports.com

Miami Marlins: Jesus Aguilar Not Expected to be Traded by Deadline

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - JULY 27: Jesus Aguilar #24 of the Miami Marlins at bat against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on July 27, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images) As we are mere hours away from the 2021 MLB Trade Deadline, the Miami...
MLBMLB

ULTIMATE FAN EXPERIENCE AT PNC PARK SWEEPSTAKES (THE “SWEEPSTAKES”)

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. ODDS OF WINNING WILL DEPEND ON THE TOTAL NUMBER OF ELIGIBLE ENTRIES RECEIVED. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED BY LAW. ALL DISPUTES WILL BE RESOLVED SOLELY BY BINDING ARBITRATION AND ENTRANTS WAIVE THE ABILITY TO BRING CLAIMS IN A CLASS ACTION FORMAT. TRAVEL NOT INCLUDED.

Comments / 0

Community Policy