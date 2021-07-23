Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Cronos Group Inc. To Hold 2021 Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call On August 6, 2021

By GlobeNewswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 10 days ago

TORONTO, July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON) ("Cronos Group" or the "Company") will hold its 2021 Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call on Friday, August 6, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. EDT. Cronos Group's senior management team will discuss the Company's financial results and will be available for questions from the investment community after prepared remarks.

A live audio webcast of the earnings call will be available on the Company's website at https://ir.thecronosgroup.com/events-presentations. The webcast of the call will be archived for replay on the Company's website.

Participants may also listen via telephone by dialing (866) 795-2258 toll-free from the U.S. and Canada, or (409) 937-8902 if dialing from outside the U.S. and Canada (conference ID: 9738856). If joining by phone, please dial into the call 15 to 20 minutes prior to the start of the conference call to avoid any long hold times.

About Cronos Group Inc.

Cronos Group is an innovative global cannabinoid company with international production and distribution across five continents. Cronos Group is committed to building disruptive intellectual property by advancing cannabis research, technology and product development. With a passion to responsibly elevate the consumer experience, Cronos Group is building an iconic brand portfolio. Cronos Group's portfolio includes PEACE NATURALS™, a global wellness platform, two adult-use brands, COVE™ and Spinach™, and three hemp-derived CBD brands, Lord Jones™, Happy Dance™ and PEACE+™. For more information about Cronos Group and its brands, please visit: www.thecronosgroup.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release may contain information that may constitute "forward‐looking information" or "forward‐looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws (collectively, "Forward-looking Statements"). All information contained herein that is not clearly historical in nature may constitute Forward‐looking Statements.  In some cases, Forward‐looking Statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "potential", "estimate", "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar expressions intended to identify Forward‐looking Statements. Some of the Forward-looking Statements contained in this press release include the Company's intention to build an international iconic brand portfolio and develop disruptive intellectual property. Forward‐looking Statements are not guarantees of future performance and are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks, financial results, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by those Forward‐looking Statements.  A discussion of some of the material risks applicable to the Company can be found in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2021, both of which have been filed on SEDAR and EDGAR and can be accessed at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov/edgar, respectively. Any Forward‐looking Statement included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, Cronos Group disclaims any obligation to update or revise any Forward‐ looking Statement. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on any Forward‐looking Statement.

Cronos Group ContactShayne LaidlawTel: (416) 504-0004 investor.relations@thecronosgroup.com

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
36K+
Post
148K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cronos Group Inc#Cronos Group#The Company#Cronos Group#Company#Lrb 866 Rrb#Cove#Canadian#Quarterly Report#Sedar#Www Sec Gov Edgar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
Related
Medical & Biotechmodernreaders.com

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.800-$6.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $265 million-$275 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $280.44 million.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.350-$1.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.61 billion-$1.69 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.51 billion.
Rockaway, NJPosted by
TheStreet

ElectroCore To Present At The Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference

ROCKAWAY, NJ, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- electroCore, Inc. (the "Company"), (NASDAQ: ECOR), a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine company, today announced that its management team will give a corporate presentation and be available for virtual one-on-one meetings at the Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference. The conference is taking place virtually from August 10 - 12, 2021. Details for the presentation are as follows:
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Lancer Capital Completes Tender Offer For Shares Of Iconix Brand Group

NEW YORK, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iconix Merger Sub Inc. ("Purchaser"), a subsidiary of Iconix Acquisition LLC ("Parent") and an affiliate of Lancer Capital, LLC ("Lancer Capital"), and Iconix Brand Group Inc. ("Iconix") (Nasdaq: ICON) today announced the successful completion of Purchaser's offer to purchase all the outstanding shares of Iconix common stock for $3.15 per share, without interest and subject to any applicable withholding taxes, net to the seller in cash. Lancer Capital intends to complete the acquisition of Iconix through a second-step merger.
StocksPosted by
TheStreet

ON Semiconductor Stock Rises on Earnings Beat and Strong Guidance

ON Semiconductor (ON) - Get Report climbed after the company beat Wall Street's second-quarter earnings expectations and offered strong third-quarter guidance. Shares of the Phoenix chipmaker, which reached an intraday all-time record, were up 14.3% to $44.67 on Monday. "We continue to see accelerating demand for our products in our...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Onto Innovation To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences

Onto Innovation Inc., (ONTO) - Get Report today announced that Michael Plisinski, chief executive officer, and Steven Roth, chief financial officer, will participate in the following investor conferences:. B. Riley Securities Live Summer Summit: The conference will take place live on August 18 and 19, 2021, with Onto Innovation management...
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II Announces August 25, 2021 Extraordinary General Meeting To Approve Business Combination With Volta Industries, Inc.

OVERLAND PARK, KS, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II (SNPR) ("TortoiseCorp II") today announced that the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders (the "Extraordinary General Meeting") to approve the pending business combination between TortoiseCorp II and Volta Industries, Inc. ("Volta Charging"), an industry leader in commerce-centric electric vehicle ("EV") charging networks with over 1,700 EV chargers across 24 territories and states, is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at 11:00 AM Eastern time. The Extraordinary General Meeting will be held in person at the offices of Vinson & Elkins L.L.P., located at 1114 Avenue of the Americas, 32nd Floor, New York, NY 10036 and virtually via live webcast. Holders of TortoiseCorp II's Class A ordinary shares and Class B ordinary shares at the close of business on the record date of July 15, 2021 are entitled to notice of the Extraordinary General Meeting and to vote at the virtual Extraordinary General Meeting.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

OTLY Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Oatly Group AB Shareholders Of Class Action And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Attorney Advertising-- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Oatly Group AB ("Oatly" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: OTLY) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Oatly shares between May 20, 2021 and July 15, 2021, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/otly.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

INVESTOR ALERT: Scott Scott Attorneys At Law LLP Alerts Investors To Securities Class Action Against BlueCity Holdings Limited (BLCT) And September 17 Deadline

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP ("Scott+Scott"), an international shareholder and consumer rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against BlueCity Holdings Limited (BLCT) ("BlueCity" or "the Company"), certain of its officers and directors, the underwriters of BlueCity's July 2020 initial public offering ("IPO"), and its U.S. representatives, alleging violations of the Securities Act of 1933. If you purchased or otherwise own BlueCity American Depository Shares (ADSs), and have suffered a loss, you are encouraged to contact attorney Jonathan Zimmerman for additional information at (888) 398-9312 or jzimmerman@scott-scott.com.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.553-$7.624 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Several research firms recently issued reports on SNY. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Sanofi from $703.00 to $729.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sanofi presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $391.00.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.830-$0.860 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $186 million-$191 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $178.31 million.Perficient also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.200-$3.300 EPS.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

SVB Leerink Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for BeiGene in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now expects that the company will post earnings of ($4.42) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($4.75). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $417.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for BeiGene’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($4.58) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($4.76) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($13.06) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($14.56) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($10.08) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.56) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Purchases 101 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. Announces Conference Call

LAS VEGAS, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Senior management of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (SWX) - Get Report is holding a conference call to discuss the Company's 2021 second quarter and twelve-months results on Friday, August 6, 2021. The conference call will follow the release of the Company's earnings results...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) to Announce -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) to post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for HEXO’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is ($0.01). HEXO reported earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.
Financial ReportsPosted by
The Motley Fool

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (EVLO) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) Good morning, and welcome to Evelo Biosciences conference call to discuss its second-quarter 2021 financial results and business highlights. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode. Following the formal remarks, we'll open the call up to your questions. Please be advised that this call is being recorded at the company's request.

Comments / 0

Community Policy