Steve Keim made another confusing move by releasing Lamont Gaillard

By Aarron Van Buren
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust as this summer’s training camp is about to begin, the Arizona Cardinals decided to part ways with one of their reserve offensive linemen. In another totally Steve Keim move, the Arizona Cardinals recently decided to let go of fan-favorite backup center, Lamont Gaillard. For the Cardinals last season, Gaillard stepped in for Mason Cole when he was injured, giving stability to the center position that had not been provided by Cole.

