UNITY Biotechnology To Host Investor Call With Retinal Expert Robert Bhisitkul, M.D., Ph.D., To Discuss Recent Positive Data From Phase 1 Clinical Trial Of UBX1325 In Patients With Advanced Vascular Eye Disease

By GlobeNewswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 10 days ago

UNITY management team and Dr. Bhisitkul to discuss initial safety and efficacy data supporting improvements in vision and structure seen in patients treated with a single dose of UBX1325

UNITY to host conference call on July 27, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. PT (11:00 a.m. ET)

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UNITY Biotechnology, Inc. ("UNITY") [NASDAQ: UBX], a biotechnology company developing therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging, today announced that it will host a webcast for investors and analysts on July 27, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time) to discuss clinical data from the Phase 1 study in diabetic macular edema (DME) and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) patients treated with a single injection of UBX1325.

At this webcast, Robert Bhisitkul, M.D., Ph.D., professor of ophthalmology and director of the Retina Fellowship at University of California, San Francisco, and members of UNITY senior management will present on recent safety and initial efficacy signals from UBX1325, including rapid improvements in best-corrected visual acuity (BCVA), central subfield thickness (CST), and sub- and intra-retinal fluid (SRF, IRF) - all key clinical measures of disease progression, observed in a majority of trial subjects.

"As we announced on July 6, UBX1325 had a favorable safety and tolerability profile and we saw improvements in vision and retinal structure in patients treated with UBX1325 in our Phase 1 study," said Anirvan Ghosh, Ph.D., chief executive officer of UNITY. "We look forward to having Dr. Bhisitkul share his insights and observations following the review of patient data and images. We are excited to continue exploring this novel senolytic mechanism in DME and wet AMD patients as a potential disease-modifying alternative and complement to anti-VEGF treatments."

Based on previous data announced, UNITY is currently enrolling additional patients with advanced wet AMD in the Phase 1 study to gather additional data to support a potential Phase 2a study in wet AMD. A parallel Phase 2a study in DME is currently enrolling, with information about that trial available here.

Conference Call InformationUNITY will host a conference call and webcast for investors and analysts on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. PT (11:00 a.m. ET) to discuss the UBX1325 clinical data. The live webcast can be accessed in the "Investors and Media" section of our website, www.unitybiotechnology.com, under "Events & Presentations" or by clicking here. You may also listen to the call by dialing (877) 235-8637 within the U.S. or (704) 815-6400 outside the U.S. and providing conference ID 7296381. A replay will be available two hours after the completion of the call and can be accessed in the "Investors & Media" section of our website, under "Events and Presentations." About UBX1325UBX1325 is an investigational compound being studied for age-related diseases of the eye, including diabetic macular edema (DME), age-related macular degeneration (AMD), and diabetic retinopathy that is not approved for any use in any country. UBX1325 is a potent small molecule inhibitor of Bcl-xL, a member of the Bcl-2 family of apoptosis regulating proteins. UBX1325 is designed to inhibit the function of proteins that senescent cells rely on for survival. In preclinical studies, UNITY has demonstrated that targeting Bcl-xL with UBX1325 preferentially eliminated senescent cells from diseased tissue while sparing cells in healthy tissue. UNITY's goal with UBX1325 is to transformationally improve real-world outcomes for patients with DR, DME, and AMD.

About UNITYUNITY is developing a new class of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. UNITY's current focus is on creating medicines to selectively eliminate or modulate senescent cells and thereby provide transformative benefit in age-related ophthalmologic and neurologic diseases. More information is available at www.unitybiotechnology.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements including statements related to UNITY's understanding of cellular senescence and the role it plays in diseases of aging, the potential for UNITY to develop therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging, including for ophthalmologic and neurologic diseases, our expectations regarding potential benefits, activity, effectiveness, and safety of UBX1325, the potential for UNITY to successfully commence and complete clinical studies of UBX1325 for DME, AMD, and other ophthalmologic diseases, the expected timing of results of our studies of UBX1325, the timing of the expected commencement, progression, and conclusion of our studies including those of UBX1325, and UNITY's expectations regarding the sufficiency of its cash runway. These statements involve substantial known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, including the risk that the COVID-19 worldwide pandemic may continue to negatively impact the development of preclinical and clinical drug candidates, including delaying or disrupting the enrollment of patients in clinical trials, risks relating to the uncertainties inherent in the drug development process, and risks relating to UNITY's understanding of senescence biology. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions, and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements we make. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent our views as of the date of this release. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our views to change. However, while we may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we have no current intention of doing so except to the extent required by applicable law. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this release. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of UNITY in general, see UNITY's most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 11, 2021, as well as other documents that may be filed by UNITY from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

