Lightning national anthem singer likely exposed to COVID-19 during Stanley Cup celebration, husband says

Last month, “Entourage” star Kevin Connolly and his actress girlfriend Zulay Henao welcomed a baby girl, who they named Kennedy Cruz. Weeks after her birth, Kevin revealed that she has contracted COVID-19. During an episode of “Victory The Podcast,” he shared, “It's been hard. It's hard when your kid is sick, you know? Because there's really nothing you can do. But she's doing great. It's just the congestion part, but the fever is down and we're all back on the road to recovery."