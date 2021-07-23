Lightning national anthem singer likely exposed to COVID-19 during Stanley Cup celebration, husband says
TAMPA, Fla. - It's a voice that Lightning fans have come to know and love. Recently, there is not as much air behind it as there normally is as retired Air Force sergeant Sonya Bryson-Kirksey – who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis a few years ago – continues to battle COVID-19. Because of the immunocompromised disease, she will remain hospitalized for at least two weeks as a precaution.www.fox13news.com
Comments / 0