Lightning national anthem singer likely exposed to COVID-19 during Stanley Cup celebration, husband says

By Walter Allen
fox13news.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTAMPA, Fla. - It's a voice that Lightning fans have come to know and love. Recently, there is not as much air behind it as there normally is as retired Air Force sergeant Sonya Bryson-Kirksey – who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis a few years ago – continues to battle COVID-19. Because of the immunocompromised disease, she will remain hospitalized for at least two weeks as a precaution.

Kevin Connolly’s Newborn Baby Hospitalized with COVID-19

Last month, “Entourage” star Kevin Connolly and his actress girlfriend Zulay Henao welcomed a baby girl, who they named Kennedy Cruz. Weeks after her birth, Kevin revealed that she has contracted COVID-19. During an episode of “Victory The Podcast,” he shared, “It's been hard. It's hard when your kid is sick, you know? Because there's really nothing you can do. But she's doing great. It's just the congestion part, but the fever is down and we're all back on the road to recovery."
Family says Phil Valentine in “grave condition, will take a miracle for him to survive” – on a ventilator with COVID19

The family of 99.7 WWTN’s Phil Valentine Monday morning posted on social media that the conservative talk radio host is gravely ill, and it will take a miracle for him to survive. He remains on life support at Williamson Medical Center, in need of ECMO, but not stable enough for transport. In addition to COVID-19, he is dealing with pneumonia, a secondary infection, irregular heart rate, AFIB, kidney failure, and uncontrolled blood pressure. The family has removed all health updates from public view.
Report: Tampa Bay Lightning Anthem Singer “Fighting For Her Life”

Last night, Channel 8 reported that Tampa Bay Lightning Anthem Singer Sonya Bryson-Kirksey is hospitalized due to complications with COVID-19. Sonya was vaccinated months ago. And now as she’s “fighting for her life,” according to Melanie Michael, Sonya is urging those who haven’t rolled up their sleeve yet to please do so. It could mean the difference between life and death for her.
Sonya Bryson-Kirksey, U.S. National Anthem Singer, In CRITICAL Condition Following COVID-19 Diagnosis [REPORT]

Sonya Bryson-Kirksey currently fights for her life after testing positive for COVID-19. A new report by WFLA-Channel 8 on Wednesday confirmed that Bryson-Kirksey has been admitted to a hospital after contracting the dreaded virus. According to her husband, Jimmie Kirksey Jr., his wife wanted to tell everyone an important message now that she is experiencing the violence of the disease.
Celebrate Stanley Cup Champions

The 2021 Stanley Cup Champions Tampa Bay Lightning have partnered for a second consecutive year with Mano’s Wine to commemorate their third championship in franchise history with limited edition wine. Bolts fans have the opportunity to celebrate the team’s unforgettable 2021 playoff run with the launch of the limited-edition Championship Collection.

