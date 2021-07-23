Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Insights On The Oxygen Conserving Devices Global Market To 2027 - Featuring Essex Industries, GCE Group And Inovo Among Others

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 10 days ago

DUBLIN, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Oxygen Conserving Devices - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Oxygen Conserving Devices estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Reservoir Oxygen Delivery Devices, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 11.3% CAGR and reach US$899.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Electromechanical Pulsing Devices segment is readjusted to a revised 11.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. The U.S. Market is Estimated at $323.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.3% CAGRThe Oxygen Conserving Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$323.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$530.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 14.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.5% and 9.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.5% CAGR. Transtracheal Catheters Segment to Record 10.1% CAGRIn the global Transtracheal Catheters segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 9.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$160.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$301.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$357.7 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 11.5% CAGR through the analysis period. Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured):

  • Drive DeVilbiss International
  • Essex Industries, Inc.
  • GCE Group
  • GF Health Products, Inc.
  • Graham-Field Health Products
  • Inogen, Inc.
  • Inovo, Inc.
  • Krober Medizintechnik
  • Medline Industries, Inc.
  • Precision Medical, Inc.

Key Topics Covered: I. METHODOLOGY II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights
  • World Market Trajectories
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS 3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS 4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE III. MARKET ANALYSIS

  • UNITED STATES
  • CANADA
  • JAPAN
  • CHINA
  • EUROPE
  • FRANCE
  • GERMANY
  • ITALY
  • UNITED KINGDOM
  • SPAIN
  • RUSSIA
  • REST OF EUROPE
  • ASIA-PACIFIC
  • AUSTRALIA
  • INDIA
  • SOUTH KOREA
  • REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
  • LATIN AMERICA
  • ARGENTINA
  • BRAZIL
  • MEXICO
  • REST OF LATIN AMERICA
  • MIDDLE EAST
  • IRAN
  • ISRAEL
  • SAUDI ARABIA
  • UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
  • REST OF MIDDLE EAST
  • AFRICA

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jl08i4

Media Contact: Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-oxygen-conserving-devices-global-market-to-2027---featuring-essex-industries-gce-group-and-inovo-among-others-301340139.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
36K+
Post
148K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Research#Market Segments#Market Competition#Researchandmarkets Com#Oxygen Conserving Devices#Cagr#Inovo Inc#Precision Medical Inc#E S T Office#Gmt Office
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Country
India
News Break
Industry
Country
Japan
News Break
Markets
News Break
Market Analysis
Country
Germany
Country
China
Country
Argentina
Related
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Selective Herbicide Market Production Sales Supply Demand Analysis & Forecast To 2030 | Syngenta, Bayer, Alligare

By type – ( — Chlorophenoxy Acid Herbicides, Triazine Herbicides, Organic Phosphorus Herbicides, Other, ), by applications – ( Farm, Forest, Environmental Greening, Other), by region and key companies: industry segment insights, market assessment, competitive strategies, sales, revenue, price, gross margin, market share, business trends and forecast for 2022-2031. The...
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Bulk Container Liner Market Trends Drivers Strategies Applications And Competitive Landscape 2030 | Palmetto Industries, Philton, LC Packaging

By type – ( — PP Bulk Container Liner, PE Bulk Container Liner, EVOH Bulk Container Liner, Aluminum Foil Bulk Container Liner, PA Bulk Container Liner, Other, ), by applications – ( Chemicals, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Others), by region and key companies: industry segment insights, market assessment, competitive strategies, sales, revenue, price, gross margin, market share, business trends and forecast for 2022-2031.
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Dental X-ray System Market 2021 Criticality of Inputs (Medical Devices Industry) | Sirona, Danaher, Planmeca Group

The Dental X-ray System Market Research Report conducts a deep estimation on the present state of Dental X-ray System Industry with the definition, classification, and market scope. The Dental X-ray System Market growth trends, development plans, dynamic market driving factors, and risk assessment is conducted. The fundamental Dental X-ray System Industry aspects like competitive landscape structure, eminent industry players, Dental X-ray System Market size and value are studied.
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Thermal Laminating Film Market Business Opportunities Current Trends Challenges & Industry Analysis By 2030 | COSMO Films(GBC), Transilwrap, KDX

By type – ( — BOPP Based Thermal Lamination Films, BOPET Based Thermal Lamination Films, BOPA Based Thermal Lamination Films, ), by applications – ( Industrial Printing, Commercial Printing, Others), by region and key companies: industry segment insights, market assessment, competitive strategies, sales, revenue, price, gross margin, market share, business trends and forecast for 2022-2031.
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Organic Catalyst Market Industry Outlook Growth Factors Industry | Bio-Organic Catalyst (US), Yangzhou Dajiang Chemical Co.,Ltd (China), Newtopchem (China)

By type – ( — Enzymes, Amines, Chiral Amides, Iminium, Carbenes, Others, ), by applications – ( Chemical, Agriculture, Healthcare, Food & Beverages, others), by region and key companies: industry segment insights, market assessment, competitive strategies, sales, revenue, price, gross margin, market share, business trends and forecast for 2022-2031. The...
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Dibenzoate Plasticizer Market Research Industry Analysis Growth Size Share Trends Forecast To 2030 | Eastman, Velsicol Chemical, FEIYANG GROUP

By type – ( — Diethylene Glycol Dibenzoate (D(EG)DB), Dipropylene Glycol Dibenzoate (D(PG)DB), Others, ), by applications – ( Durable Goods, Sensitive Applications), by region and key companies: industry segment insights, market assessment, competitive strategies, sales, revenue, price, gross margin, market share, business trends and forecast for 2022-2031. The updated...
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Pure Vanilla Extract Market Consumption Capacity By Volume And Production Value | Castella, McCormick, Nielsen-Massey

By type – ( — Liquid, Powder, ), by applications – ( Retail, Food service, Cosmetic, Pharma, Other), by region and key companies: industry segment insights, market assessment, competitive strategies, sales, revenue, price, gross margin, market share, business trends and forecast for 2022-2031. The updated market report from Pure Vanilla...
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Pvc C Pipes Market By Product Types Channel Development Trend Industry | Georg Fischer, Prakash Pipes, NAPCO

By type – ( — Schedule 40, Schedule 80, ), by applications – ( Chemical Processing, Industrial Manufacturing, Wastewater Treatment, Hot and Cold Water Distribution, Other), by region and key companies: industry segment insights, market assessment, competitive strategies, sales, revenue, price, gross margin, market share, business trends and forecast for 2022-2031.
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Ceramic Blast Media Market Research Growth Opportunities Analysis And Forecasts To 2030 | Saint-Gobain ZirPro, Guyson, CHEMCO

By type – ( — Ceramic Sand, Ceramic Shot, ), by applications – ( Automotive, Construction, Metalworking, Other), by region and key companies: industry segment insights, market assessment, competitive strategies, sales, revenue, price, gross margin, market share, business trends and forecast for 2022-2031. The updated market report from Ceramic Blast...
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Acoustic Curbs Market Overview Industry Top Manufactures Industry Size Growth Analysis & Forecast 2030 | Thybar, Rockwool International, Saint-Gobain SA.

By type – ( — Mineral Wool Type, Fiberglass Type, Foamed Plastic Type, Others, ), by applications – ( Residential Buildings, Commercial Buildings, Industrial), by region and key companies: industry segment insights, market assessment, competitive strategies, sales, revenue, price, gross margin, market share, business trends and forecast for 2022-2031. The...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Global Bispecific Antibody Therapeutics Market Forecast Clinical Trials Drug Approval Insight 2028

NEW DELHI, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "Global Bispecific Antibody Market Opportunity, Drug Sales, Price & Clinical Trials Insight 2028" Report Highlights:. Global Bispecific Antibody Market Opportunity: > US$ 18 Billion. Global Bispecific Antibody Market Growth Rate: 121% CAGR (2016 -2020) Global Bispecific Antibody Sales In 2020: >55%. Bispecific Antibodies...
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Effect Pigments Market Production, Trends Prediction, Consumption And Growth Factors | Lanxess, Ciba, Clariant

Market.US published a new study report which offers a brief analysis related to Global Effect Pigments Market 2021 dynamics, market share, and much more. It exemplify interpretative Effect Pigments market trends too. The instantly changing Effect Pigments market scenario and initial as well as innovative evaluation on the Effect Pigments market is covered in this report. It studies the entire market along with an exhaustive study on revenue growth and advisability. Additionally, it delivers major industry vendors alongside their deliberate environment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy