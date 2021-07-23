Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Quhuo Enables Smarter Rental Management With Its Improved Property Management System

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 10 days ago

BEIJING, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quhuo Limited (QH) ("Quhuo" or the "Company"), a leading gig economy platform from China, has iterated and upgraded its signature housekeeping solution Quchengdan property management system (PMS), as part of the Company's ongoing efforts to better serve its guesthouse and bed and breakfast clients.

In a bid to offer smarter operation and housekeeping services for clients who manage homestay, Quhuo has optimized the features of its PMS system. Powered with more advanced statistical analysis tools, the latest version of the PMS allows managers to make smarter decisions, efficiently manage costs and keep track of sales.

The new PMS system comes with many cutting-edge features. It automatically categorizes sales based on time slots to reflect the sales status, which facilitates operational decision-making for housekeeping managers. By analyzing the sales situation of all room listings, the system generates reports that suggest the most lucrative listings and time slots that record the most profits.

With these advanced features, homestay owners can easily identify the pros and cons of their room listings and formulate corresponding operational plans based on seasonal clientele changes in the industry.

First launched in April this year, the PMS system has evolved to serve Quhuo's clients with its one-stop solution that connects multiple marketing channels and room rental platforms. In a move to solve its customers' struggles to manage multiple platforms and ensure a smooth operational experience, the PMS allows housekeeping managers to keep track of orders and listings in an aggregated system with data visualization tools.

As the industry continues to develop with the sharing economy taking the lead in improving people's lives, the online short-term room rental market has been growing at a fast pace. China's short-term online room rental market is estimated to expand 86.8% year-on-year on average for the five-year period that began in 2018 until 2023, with total transactions expected to reach CNY 44 billion ( US$6.8 billion) in 2021.

"As the market grows rapidly, we're making efforts to make it easier for our clients to manage their room listings," said Ji Tong, head of homestay business of Quhuo. "The upgraded system can help our clients save up 90% of their operational costs. On top of that, we hope that through our system, housekeeping managers can spend their saved energy and time on more pressing offline tasks. We've also made it easier for our clients to train a housekeeping manager."

The PMS system shows Quhuo's commitment to extending the application of technology across multiple serving scenarios. Since the system went live, the Company has seen a significant surge in the total number of its registered users. The growth reflects the success of Quhuo's strategy to put out a smarter, more efficient and standardized system for its industry customers. With that in mind, Quhuo continues offering homestay owners a well-designed one-stop solution, integrating services including room preparation, listing management, online customer services, offline reception as well as room cleaning.

About Quhuo Limited

Quhuo Limited (QH) ("Quhuo" or the "Company") was the largest workforce operational solution platform in China in 2019. Quhuo provides tech-enabled, end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with significant e-commerce exposure, including on-demand food delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping and bike-sharing. Quhuo's platform helps its industry customers mobilize a large team of workers and utilizes a combination of training, performance monitoring and refinement, and incentives to transform them into skilled workers who can follow industry-specific, standardized and highly efficient service procedures. Within the on-demand consumer service ecosystem, the Company plays a unique and indispensable role as the link between consumer service businesses and end consumers to enable the delivery of goods, services and experiences to consumers.

SOURCE Quhuo Limited

Media Contact

Ba Zhen (Vice President) barry@meishisong.cn13261685237

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quhuo-enables-smarter-rental-management-with-its-improved-property-management-system-301340152.html

SOURCE Quhuo Limited

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
36K+
Post
148K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quhuo Limited#Pros And Cons#Food Delivery#The Company#Pms#Company#Cny
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Economy
News Break
Marketing
Country
China
Related
Computershelpnetsecurity.com

Paian IT Solutions and Corent Technology offer its cloud optimization service on Azure Marketplace

Paian IT Solutions and Corent Technology create a transactable presence for cloud optimization services on Microsoft’s Azure Marketplace. Microsoft Azure customers across the DACH region (Germany, Austria, and Switzerland) can now subscribe to “PASOS,” giving them continuous optimization and modernization of their cloud assets. Paian IT Solutions is a provider...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Orbital Energy Group's Subsidiary, Gibson Technical Services, Acquires Privately Owned Engineering Company, IMMCO Inc.

HOUSTON, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (OEG) ("OEG") today announced its telecommunications subsidiary, Gibson Technical Services, Inc. ("GTS"), has entered into a definitive Stock Purchase Agreement ("SPA") to acquire 100% of IMMCO, Inc. ("IMMCO"), an Atlanta-based, privately-owned full-service telecom engineering and network design company providing diversified engineering services and customized software solutions to a global customer base since 1992.
BusinessVentureBeat

MuleSoft acquires RPA provider Servicetrace

Salesforce today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Servicetrace, a robotic process automation provider (RPA) headquartered in Darmstadt, Germany. When the deal closes, Servicetrace will become part of Salesforce-owned MuleSoft, the companies said in a joint press release. RPA has recently emerged as a top software...
TechnologyPosted by
TheStreet

Advanced Fraud Solutions Announces New Account Validation Tool To Address Nacha's WEB Debit Account Validation Rule

HIGH POINT, N.C., Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Fraud Solutions (AFS), a leading provider of payments fraud detection software, today announced TrueACH ® with Account Validation -- a new ACH tool that enables financial institutions to confirm account status and authorized user(s). TrueACH with Account Validation was developed in response to Nacha's WEB Debit Account Validation Rule, which requires financial institutions to apply a "commercially reasonable fraud detection system" to validate that an account is open and accepts ACH entries.
Personal FinancePosted by
TheStreet

IQST - IQSTEL Announces MasterCard Debit Card Giveaway With $10 To $1000 Balance Through MAXMO Fintech Ecosystem Shareholder Contest

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iQSTEL, Inc. (OTCQB: IQST) today announced a shareholder giveaway designed to promote the company's new MAXMO Fintech Ecosystem. Our MAXMO Fintech Ecosystem consists of a MasterCard Debit Card, a US BankAccount, a Mobile Application with Wallet, cryptocurrency exchange services, international remittances, and mobile top up capability. We anticipate the MAXMO Fintech Ecosystem to generate $128 million in revenue over the next five years and to include a substantial EBITA contribution.
InternetPosted by
TheStreet

Pixafy Announces ErpCommerce™ For NetSuite And Adobe Commerce Powered By Magento; Integrated Enterprise ECommerce In 60 Days

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixafy, an Adobe Solution Partner specializing in ERP and eCommerce, today announced erpCommerce™ for NetSuite. erpCommerce enables organizations using NetSuite to integrate with Adobe Commerce, powered by Magento, and launch a fully ERP-integrated transactional website within 60 days. Made for ERP Users by...
SoftwarePosted by
TheStreet

Hawk Ridge Systems Launches Strategic Partnership With Razorleaf

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawk Ridge Systems, a leading global provider of 3D design, manufacturing and 3D printing solutions, has created a strategic partnership with Razorleaf Corporation to deliver high quality services and support for Dassault Systèmes 3DEXPERIENCE implementations. Razorleaf will be a seamless extension of the Hawk Ridge Systems Professional Services team for 3DEXPERIENCE ENOVIA customers, providing consulting, implementation, managed services and help desk support.
EconomyMySanAntonio

HashCash Product - BillBitcoins Provides Payment Processing Solutions to Malayasian Fintech

PALO ALTO, Calif. (PRWEB) July 31, 2021. Billbitcoins is a global crypto payment processor handling daily transactions up to a million, in crypto and fiat. Apart from being a prominent payment processor it also provides payment processing solutions to businesses across continents. In its newest venture, Billbitcoins is to provide a crypto payment processing solution to Malaysian fintech.
SoftwarePosted by
TheStreet

Infolob Implements Oracle NetSuite As Single Source Of Truth

IRVING, Texas, July 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infolob Solutions, Inc. announces that it today went live with Oracle NetSuite as its choice of cloud-based and integrated business software suite to gain a bird's eye view of all end-to-end business operations. Acting as a single source for end-to-end business operations -...
BusinessKPVI Newschannel 6

Seaga Introduces Healthcare Apparel Management System; ScrubTrax

FREEPORT, Ill., July 27, 2021 /CNW/ -- Seaga introduces ScrubTrax as the driving force behind Seaga's new line of healthcare solutions. It's an intelligent locker system equipped with features designed to give users access to their personalized scrubs. ScrubTrax cloud based technology controls access to apparel via RFID technology, ensuring secure access only to authorized users. This solution gives healthcare facilities, apparel providers, as well as high value uniform service companies more profits per dollar invested. ScrubTrax has the ability to generate superior returns across multiple types of health network facilities.
EconomyThrive Global

Property Management Companies Listen!

Do you have what you need to become a successful property management company?. Strategy, accountability, qualifications, experience, vision, respect, innovation, expertise, services, and stellar communication with property owners and residents are key for your brand!. How are you making sure that your residents are getting value for the rent they...
Economythecustomer.net

Change Management Improves CX – Bribes Don’t

Instead of using a blunt tool such as paying people extra to do their jobs, let’s focus instead on using change management tools to accomplish the same outcomes without the risk of gaming and demotivation. In giving bonuses based on overall survey results, companies are assuming that 1. teams actually...
TechnologyTravelDailyNews.com

Hostaway and Duve partner to help vacation rental managers elevate their guest experience

TORONTO, ON - Hostaway, the all-in-one vacation rental software for ambitious and bright property managers, has announced a new partnership with Duve, the end-to-end guest experience platform formerly known as Wishbox. The integration of Duve into Hostaway’s comprehensive Marketplace will enable vacation rental managers to enhance and optimize guest experience at every point in their journey.
Businessfairfieldcitizenonline.com

Ruppert Management Adds South Market Center to Property Management Portfolio

Ruppert will provide full-service management services at 50 Carroll Creek Way in downtown Frederick. Ruppert Management announced today that it has been retained by the South Market Condominium Association to provide property management services at 50 Carroll Creek Way in downtown Frederick. Ruppert will provide full-service management to include association administration, engineering/maintenance, accounting services and unit owner relations.

Comments / 0

Community Policy