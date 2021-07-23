Quhuo Enables Smarter Rental Management With Its Improved Property Management System

BEIJING, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quhuo Limited (QH) ("Quhuo" or the "Company"), a leading gig economy platform from China, has iterated and upgraded its signature housekeeping solution Quchengdan property management system (PMS), as part of the Company's ongoing efforts to better serve its guesthouse and bed and breakfast clients.

In a bid to offer smarter operation and housekeeping services for clients who manage homestay, Quhuo has optimized the features of its PMS system. Powered with more advanced statistical analysis tools, the latest version of the PMS allows managers to make smarter decisions, efficiently manage costs and keep track of sales.

The new PMS system comes with many cutting-edge features. It automatically categorizes sales based on time slots to reflect the sales status, which facilitates operational decision-making for housekeeping managers. By analyzing the sales situation of all room listings, the system generates reports that suggest the most lucrative listings and time slots that record the most profits.

With these advanced features, homestay owners can easily identify the pros and cons of their room listings and formulate corresponding operational plans based on seasonal clientele changes in the industry.

First launched in April this year, the PMS system has evolved to serve Quhuo's clients with its one-stop solution that connects multiple marketing channels and room rental platforms. In a move to solve its customers' struggles to manage multiple platforms and ensure a smooth operational experience, the PMS allows housekeeping managers to keep track of orders and listings in an aggregated system with data visualization tools.

As the industry continues to develop with the sharing economy taking the lead in improving people's lives, the online short-term room rental market has been growing at a fast pace. China's short-term online room rental market is estimated to expand 86.8% year-on-year on average for the five-year period that began in 2018 until 2023, with total transactions expected to reach CNY 44 billion ( US$6.8 billion) in 2021.

"As the market grows rapidly, we're making efforts to make it easier for our clients to manage their room listings," said Ji Tong, head of homestay business of Quhuo. "The upgraded system can help our clients save up 90% of their operational costs. On top of that, we hope that through our system, housekeeping managers can spend their saved energy and time on more pressing offline tasks. We've also made it easier for our clients to train a housekeeping manager."

The PMS system shows Quhuo's commitment to extending the application of technology across multiple serving scenarios. Since the system went live, the Company has seen a significant surge in the total number of its registered users. The growth reflects the success of Quhuo's strategy to put out a smarter, more efficient and standardized system for its industry customers. With that in mind, Quhuo continues offering homestay owners a well-designed one-stop solution, integrating services including room preparation, listing management, online customer services, offline reception as well as room cleaning.

About Quhuo Limited

Quhuo Limited (QH) ("Quhuo" or the "Company") was the largest workforce operational solution platform in China in 2019. Quhuo provides tech-enabled, end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with significant e-commerce exposure, including on-demand food delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping and bike-sharing. Quhuo's platform helps its industry customers mobilize a large team of workers and utilizes a combination of training, performance monitoring and refinement, and incentives to transform them into skilled workers who can follow industry-specific, standardized and highly efficient service procedures. Within the on-demand consumer service ecosystem, the Company plays a unique and indispensable role as the link between consumer service businesses and end consumers to enable the delivery of goods, services and experiences to consumers.

