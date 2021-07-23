Cancel
$6.2 Billion Worldwide 3D Printing Metals Industry To 2027 - Impact Analysis Of COVID-19

By PR Newswire
 10 days ago

DUBLIN, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "3D Printing Metals - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for 3D Printing Metals estimated at US$994 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 30% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Titanium, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 33.6% CAGR and reach US$3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Nickel segment is readjusted to a revised 30.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. The U.S. Market is Estimated at $299 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 28.8% CAGRThe 3D Printing Metals market in the U.S. is estimated at US$299 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 28.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 27.3% and 25.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 20.6% CAGR. Stainless Steel Segment to Record 25.3% CAGRIn the global Stainless Steel segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 25.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$132.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$641.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$729.9 Million by the year 2027. Select Competitors (Total 34 Featured):

  • 3D Systems Corporation
  • Arcam AB
  • Carpenter Technology Corporation
  • Concept Laser GmbH
  • EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems
  • Equispheres
  • ExOne GmbH
  • General Electric Company
  • GKN PLC
  • Hoganas AB
  • LPW Technology Inc.
  • Materialise NV
  • Optomec Inc.
  • Proto Labs Inc.
  • Renishaw plc
  • Sandvik AB
  • Stratasys Ltd.
  • The ExOne Company
  • Voxeljet AG

Key Topics Covered: I. METHODOLOGY II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights
  • World Market Trajectories
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS 3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS 4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pyds2w

Media Contact: Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/6-2-billion-worldwide-3d-printing-metals-industry-to-2027---impact-analysis-of-covid-19--301340134.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
