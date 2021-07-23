Cancel
Red Violet To Participate In The D.A. Davidson Bison Select Conference

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Violet, Inc. (RDVT) - Get Report, a leading analytics and information solutions provider, today announced that it will participate in the D.A. Davidson Bison Select Conference on Wednesday, August 4, 2021. Derek Dubner, Chief Executive Officer, and Daniel MacLachlan, Chief Financial Officer, will host virtual 1-on-1 meetings.

About red violet ®

At red violet, we build proprietary technologies and apply analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence. Our technology powers critical solutions, which empower organizations to operate with confidence. Our solutions enable the real-time identification and location of people, businesses, assets and their interrelationships. These solutions are used for purposes including risk mitigation, due diligence, fraud detection and prevention, regulatory compliance, and customer acquisition. Our intelligent platform, CORE™, is purpose-built for the enterprise, yet flexible enough for organizations of all sizes, bringing clarity to massive datasets by transforming data into intelligence. Our solutions are used today to enable frictionless commerce, to ensure safety, and to reduce fraud and the concomitant expense borne by society. For more information, please visit www.redviolet.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Camilo RamirezRed Violet, Inc.561-757-4500 ir@redviolet.com

