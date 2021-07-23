Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Tapinator Provides Update On Idle Industries Game

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 10 days ago

NEW YORK, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tapinator, Inc. (OTC: TAPM) ("Tapinator," the "Company," "we," "our" or "us"), a developer and publisher of category leading games for mobile platforms, is today providing an update on its newest idle game, Idle Industries . The title was released globally on May 26, 2021, exclusively on Apple's iOS platform. In order to bring this unique, best-in-class idle game to mobile players worldwide, Tapinator joined forces with the game's developer, Robot Cake Games of Hannover, Germany.

Following its initial global launch on iOS, Idle Industries was featured by Apple as a "New Game We Love," in a multitude of countries, including the United States, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Australia, and many others. To-date, Idle Industries has achieved the following metrics:

  • Over 50,000 player downloads
  • Excellent rating of 4.7 (out of 5.0) stars, based on over 700 player reviews
  • Reached Top 150 within Strategy Games in the United States

Tapinator's CEO, Ilya Nikolayev, commented on the game's release, "We are proud of our team's work in creating a top quality idle game. The title leverages some of the systems that we established in Crypto Trillionaire and takes them to the next level. Rather than tapping to earn currency, within Idle Industries, the player oversees an industrial empire and establishes a network of mines, refineries and factories to churn out products and generate income. The game includes a multitude of products to craft, limited time events, a mission system and a deep, bustling economy. Just this week, we launched version 1.2 of the game, which includes a number of gameplay enhancements, and we will continue to improve the player experience through future updates. We look forward to providing future updates as we continue to build upon Idle Industries as well as updates surrounding our planned September launch of NFT500."

About Tapinator Tapinator Inc. (OTC: TAPM) develops and publishes category leading games for mobile platforms. Tapinator's library includes more than 300 titles that, collectively, have achieved over 500 million mobile downloads, including notable properties such as Video Poker Classic and Solitaire Derby. Tapinator generates revenues through the sale of branded advertising and via consumer transactions, including in-app purchases and subscriptions. Through our Revolution Blockchain subsidiary, we are actively investing in blockchain-based digital assets and are developing consumer mobile applications, such as NFT500 that leverage these digital asset investments. Founded in 2013, Tapinator is headquartered in New York, with product development, design and marketing teams located in North America, Europe and Asia. Consumers can find high-quality mobile entertainment wherever they see the 'T' character logo, or at http://tapinator.com.

Forward Looking Statements To the extent that statements contained in this press release are not descriptions of historical facts regarding Tapinator, they are forward-looking statements reflecting the current beliefs and expectations of management made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "believe," "goal," "seek," "plan," "feel," "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "target," and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements include, among other things, that we will continue to improve the Idle Industries' player experience through future updates and our planned September launch of NFT500. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause our future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Tapinator undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. The quoting and trading of the Company's common stock on the OTC Marketplace is often thin and characterized by wide fluctuations in trading prices, due to many factors that may have little to do with the Company's operations or business prospects. As a result, there may be volatility in the market price of the shares of the Company's common stock for reasons unrelated to operating performance. Moreover, the OTC Marketplace is not a stock exchange, and trading of securities on it is often more sporadic than trading of securities listed on a national securities exchange. Accordingly, stockholders may have difficulty reselling any of their shares. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of the Company, please see the Company's Supplemental Information Report as filed with the OTC Markets on March 16, 2020 and as updated from time to time.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or an offer to buy any shares of Tapinator's equity securities.

CONTACT:Tapinator Investor Relations investor.relations@tapinator.com 914.930.6232

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tapinator-provides-update-on-idle-industries-game-301340042.html

SOURCE Tapinator, Inc.

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
36K+
Post
148K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Applications#Economy#Video Game#Tapm#Idle Industries#Ios#Crypto Trillionaire#Nft500#Tapinator Tapinator Inc#Solitaire Derby#Revolution Blockchain#The Idle Industries#Company#Marketplace
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Market Analysis
Country
Germany
Related
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Purple Innovation, Inc. Provides Update On Production Status

LEHI, Utah, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Purple Innovation, Inc. (PRPL) - Get Report ("Purple" or the "Company"), a leader in comfort innovation and the creator of the renowned Purple® Mattress, today announced an update on the status of its production levels. Purple previously announced that following an accident and...
Cheyenne, WYdallassun.com

Seven Arts Entertainment Provides Further Shareholder Update

CHEYENNE, WY / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2021 / Seven Arts Entertainment Inc. (OTC PINK:SAPX), the Company, is pleased to provide an additional shareholder update. The Company has completed all requisite annual filings to become current in its reporting. Once OTC Markets has provided the Company with upload access to its backend portal, the filings will be immediately submitted.
Energy IndustryBusiness Insider

NG Energy Provides an Update on the GTX Facilities

VANCOUVER, BC, July 19, 2021 /CNW/ - NG Energy International Corp. ("NGE" or the "Company") (TSXV: GASX) (OTCQX: GASXF) is pleased to provide an update on the construction progress of the production facilities that will connect the Maria Conchita block (the "Block") to the national gas transportation system of Colombia. Enefenco Group, in charge of the Engineering, Procurement and Construction contract (the "EPC Contract") for the buildout and assembly of the plant and all complementary systems, already has the majority of the equipment required for the plant construction onsite; specifically, the dehydration system, generators of gas and diesel, the cooling chiller, the coalescing filter, valves and separators. Enefenco also reported that it has made significant advances in carrying out the tests that guarantee that the equipment complies with the API510 standards.
Businessdallassun.com

Electrovaya Provides a Business Update

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2021 / Electrovaya Inc. ('Electrovaya' or the 'Company') (TSX:EFL)(OTCQB:EFLVF), a lithium ion battery manufacturer with industry-leading performance and substantial intellectual property, today provided a business update. The Company continues to experience strong demand from new and existing customers for its material handling battery...
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Poda CEO Provides Update On Heated Tobacco Market

VANCOUVER, BC, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - PODA LIFESTYLE AND WELLNESS LTD. ("Poda" or the "Company")(CSE: PODA) (FSE: 99L) (OTCPINK: PODAF) is pleased to provide an update from CEO Ryan Selby on the state of the global heated tobacco market. Ryan Selby, CEO, commented, "With an ever-increasing focus on reduced-risk...
WorldPosted by
TheStreet

TAL Education Group Provides Update On New Regulations

BEIJING, July 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TAL Education Group ("TAL" or the "Company") (TAL) - Get Report, a leading K-12 after-school tutoring services provider in China, announced that, on July 24, 2021, China's official state media, including Xinhua News Agency and China Central Television, announced the Opinions on Further Alleviating the Burden of Homework and After-School Tutoring for Students in Compulsory Education (the "Opinion"), issued by the General Office of the CPC Central Committee and the General Office of the State Council. The Opinion contains high-level policy directives about requirements and restrictions related to after-school tutoring services, including (i) institutions providing after-school tutoring services on academic subjects in China's compulsory education system, or Academic AST Institutions, need to be registered as non-profit, no approval will be granted to new Academic AST Institutions, and an approval mechanism will be adopted for online Academic AST Institutions; (ii) foreign ownership in Academic AST Institutions is prohibited, including through contractual arrangements, and companies with existing foreign ownership need to rectify the situation; (iii) listed companies are prohibited from raising capital to invest in businesses that teach academic subjects in compulsory education; (iv) Academic AST Institutions are prohibited from providing tutoring services on academic subjects in compulsory education during public holidays, weekends and school breaks; and (v) Academic AST Institutions must follow the fee standards to be established by relevant authorities. The Opinion also provides that institutions providing after-school tutoring services on academic subjects in high schools (which do not fall within China's compulsory education system) shall take into consideration the Opinion when conducting activities.
Medical & Biotechorthospinenews.com

Bone Therapeutics provides update on the progress of clinical studies

JTA-004 Phase III top-line results planned first half September. ALLOB Phase IIb currently on track but recruitment slow due to COVID-19 pandemic. Gosselies, Belgium, 19July 2021, 7am CEST – BONE THERAPEUTICS (Euronext Brussels and Paris: BOTHE), the cell therapy company addressing unmet medical needs in orthopedics and other diseases, today provides an update on its two leading ongoing clinical studies.
BusinessBusiness Insider

Canada Nickel Provides Corporate Update

Canada Nickel to participate in upcoming conference, announces additional land consolidation. TORONTO, July 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Canada Nickel Company Inc. ("Canada Nickel" or the "Company") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQB: CNIKF), focused on advancing the next generation of nickel-sulphide projects, provides an update on several initiatives. Presentation at Virtual Investor Conference.
Video GamesTech Times

Five Ways the Blockchain industry is Changing the Gaming industry

Blockchain technology is fast-changing the game for many existing industries. One of the sectors that seem to have embraced this nascent technology is the gaming industry, with Crypto Kitties being among the first blockchain-based games. Since then, this billion-dollar market has been aggressively tapping into the potential of blockchain technology to improve modern-day gaming ecosystems.
Economybls.gov

Labor productivity for selected service-providing industries

On June 11, 2021, the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) updated measures for 29 detailed industries in Productivity and Costs by Industry: Selected Service-Providing Industries - 2020. Chart 1 from the news release illustrates the six industries with the greatest gains in labor productivity – defined as output per hour worked – and the six greatest decliners.
Businessdallassun.com

Barksdale Provides Debt Update

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2021 / Barksdale Resources Corp. ('Barksdale' or the 'Company') (TSXV:BRO)(OTCQX:BRKCF) would like to provide the following update. The TSX Venture Exchange is still reviewing the filing documentation pertaining to an assignment of debt and security agreement (the 'Agreement') dated May 11, 2021 between the Company, Denman Island Chocolate Ltd. (Daniel Terry) (the 'Assignor') and Regal Resources Inc. ('Regal'), whereby the Company can acquire 100% of the Assignor's interest in a series of loan agreements between the Assignor and Regal (collectively, the 'Assigned Agreements').
SoftwarePosted by
TheStreet

Infolob Implements Oracle NetSuite As Single Source Of Truth

IRVING, Texas, July 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infolob Solutions, Inc. announces that it today went live with Oracle NetSuite as its choice of cloud-based and integrated business software suite to gain a bird's eye view of all end-to-end business operations. Acting as a single source for end-to-end business operations -...
ChinaPosted by
TheStreet

Bright Scholar Provides Update On New Regulations In China

FOSHAN, China, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited ("Bright Scholar," the "Company," "we" or "our") (BEDU) - Get Report, a global premier education service company, announced that, on July 24, 2021, China's official state media, including Xinhua News Agency and China Central Television, announced the Opinions on Further Alleviating the Burden of Homework and After-School Tutoring for Students in Compulsory Education (the "Opinion"), issued by the General Office of the CPC Central Committee and the General Office of the State Council. The Opinion contains high-level policy directives about requirements and restrictions related to after-school tutoring services for students from grade 1 through grade 9 in China. The Opinion may also be interpreted in a manner that will be applied to after-school tutoring for grades from 10 through 12.
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Enterprise Agile Transformation Services Market Is Booming Worldwide with LeadingAgile, AgileSparks, Endava, Hexaware Technologies

Global & USA Enterprise Agile Transformation Services Market Research by Company, Type & Application 2015-2026 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global & USA Enterprise Agile Transformation Services Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Accenture, AgileSparks, Endava, LeadingAgile, Hexaware Technologies, Symphony Solutions & XebiaLabs.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Dorilton Capital Launches Blue Wolf Performance Solutions

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dorilton Capital ("Dorilton"), a leading private investment firm, has announced the formation of a new company - Blue Wolf Performance Solutions ("Blue Wolf"). The formation of Blue Wolf represents the combination of two industry leading companies serving the industrial cleaning & maintenance space...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

BioCareSD Celebrates 40 Years In Specialty Distribution

PHOENIX, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BioCareSD, a leading specialty distributor of life-saving therapies, is pleased to announce a series of milestones as it celebrates its 40 th year in business. The company was recently recognized as a 2021 Top Workplace in Arizona, as part of AZ Central's prestigious award program spotlighting the best employers and leading companies in the state. In addition, BioCareSD has seen continued growth, with sales having increased by nearly 1500 percent as a result of implementing key programs, initiatives, and innovations in customer service.
BusinessVentureBeat

MuleSoft acquires RPA provider Servicetrace

Salesforce today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Servicetrace, a robotic process automation provider (RPA) headquartered in Darmstadt, Germany. When the deal closes, Servicetrace will become part of Salesforce-owned MuleSoft, the companies said in a joint press release. RPA has recently emerged as a top software...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Orbital Energy Group's Subsidiary, Gibson Technical Services, Acquires Privately Owned Engineering Company, IMMCO Inc.

HOUSTON, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (OEG) ("OEG") today announced its telecommunications subsidiary, Gibson Technical Services, Inc. ("GTS"), has entered into a definitive Stock Purchase Agreement ("SPA") to acquire 100% of IMMCO, Inc. ("IMMCO"), an Atlanta-based, privately-owned full-service telecom engineering and network design company providing diversified engineering services and customized software solutions to a global customer base since 1992.
Personal FinancePosted by
TheStreet

IQST - IQSTEL Announces MasterCard Debit Card Giveaway With $10 To $1000 Balance Through MAXMO Fintech Ecosystem Shareholder Contest

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iQSTEL, Inc. (OTCQB: IQST) today announced a shareholder giveaway designed to promote the company's new MAXMO Fintech Ecosystem. Our MAXMO Fintech Ecosystem consists of a MasterCard Debit Card, a US BankAccount, a Mobile Application with Wallet, cryptocurrency exchange services, international remittances, and mobile top up capability. We anticipate the MAXMO Fintech Ecosystem to generate $128 million in revenue over the next five years and to include a substantial EBITA contribution.

Comments / 0

Community Policy