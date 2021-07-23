Curaleaf Announces Opening Of Branded Store In Wells, Maine

Cancel
Addition Marks Company's 108 th Dispensary Nationwide

WAKEFIELD, Mass., July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading U.S. provider of consumer products in cannabis, celebrates the opening of a new Curaleaf-branded medical location in Wells, located at 913 Post Rd., Wells, ME 04090. This is the company's fifth branded location in Maine (comprised of one adult-use and four medical locations) and its 108th nationwide.

The new store, which officially opens its doors today, will provide the same best-in-class patient care, high-quality medical cannabis products, education, and convenient curbside pick-up that patients in Maine have come to expect from Curaleaf. This is the first Curaleaf-branded store in Wells, a popular tourist destination in Maine. Because of the state's reciprocity regulations, Curaleaf Wells can also provide service to out-of-state patients provided they have a valid medical marijuana certification from their home state with a corresponding driver's license or state ID.

"It's important for medical patients to have access to the medication they need while travelling, and Curaleaf Wells is happy to provide continued access to quality products and expertise our patients know and trust," said Scott Reed, General Manager at Curaleaf Maine. "We are excited to be in Wells and serve our expanded patient community."

To celebrate the new location, Curaleaf Wells patients will receive 10% off their first purchase and have access to free delivery from July 23-25. The first 100 patients will receive a gift bag and assorted treats. Curaleaf Maine will also donate $5,000 to VetFuel, a local veteran's organization. For more information on Curaleaf's locations in Maine, along with hours of operation and contact information, please visit https://curaleaf.com/locations#maine.

About Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis with a mission to improve lives by providing clarity around cannabis and confidence around consumption. As a high-growth cannabis company known for quality, expertise and reliability, the Company and its brands, including Curaleaf and Select, provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets. In the United States, Curaleaf currently operates in 23 states with 108 dispensaries, 22 cultivation sites and over 30 processing sites, and employs over 5,000 team members. Curaleaf International is the largest vertically integrated cannabis company in Europe with a unique supply and distribution network throughout the European market, bringing together pioneering science and research with cutting-edge cultivation, extraction and production. Curaleaf is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol CURA and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol CURLF. For more information, please visit https://ir.curaleaf.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This media advisory contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements or information. Generally, forward-looking statements and information may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or, "proposed", "is expected", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or by the use of words or phrases which state that certain actions, events or results may, could, would, or might occur or be achieved. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements and information concerning the opening of the Curaleaf Wells dispensary. Such forward-looking statements and information reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the company with respect to the matter described in this new release. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which are based on current expectations as of the date of this release and subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Additional information about these assumptions and risks and uncertainties is contained under "Risk Factors and Uncertainties" in the Company's latest annual information form filed April 28, 2021, which is available under the Company's SEDAR profile at http://www.sedar.com, and in other filings that the Company has made and may make with applicable securities authorities in the future. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made only as to the date of this press release and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. We caution investors not to place considerable reliance on the forward looking statements contained in this press release. The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release. 

INVESTOR CONTACT Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. Investor Relations IR@curaleaf.com

MEDIA CONTACT Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. Tracy Brady, VP Corporate Communications media@curaleaf.com

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/curaleaf-announces-opening-of-branded-store-in-wells-maine-301339967.html

SOURCE Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

