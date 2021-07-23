IIROC Trading Halt - POG

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) by 176.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,150 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).