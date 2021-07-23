Cancel
Allen Baumbach Joins Cyber Group

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
DALLAS, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyber Group continues to strengthen its financial services practice by bringing another industry veteran on board. They are happy to announce that Allen Baumbach has joined Cyber Group as a Principal.

Allen has over 25 years of experience in technology including software development, program management, and strategic innovation. He has led large initiatives across a broad spectrum of clients including state & federal government, transportation & logistics, financial services, and retail.

Cyber Group's financial services practice received a major boost by adding Rob Palacios as their Chief Innovation Officer at the beginning of the year. Their commitment to this industry clearly resonated with their customers and prospects. Cyber Group has doubled the size of their practice in the last six months and are ready to increase their investment by bringing Allen on board.

"We see regional banks and insurance companies have increased focus on spending on customer experience technologies including AI," Said Saurajit Kanungo, President of Cyber Group. " Rob Palacios and Allen Baumbach are two of the best industry veterans our customers can certainly benefit from."

"I am looking forward to the opportunity to work with Cyber Group's clients to address their challenges in competing in an increasingly complex market. The team Cyber Group has built provides an exciting, collaborative, and inspiring environment where collaboration can lead to the success of the initiatives we take on for our clients. Digital Transformation and Innovation are the keys for any business looking to rise above their competition and I am excited to be part of the Cyber Group team that can deliver those winning solutions." Said Allen Baumbach.

"Allen brings a wealth of experience across several industries with a focus on Innovation in Financial Services. He was instrumental in establishing and running the Innovation Lab for a large local Bank and will bring our customers real-world experience leveraging AI/ML, FinTechs and other emerging technologies to increase Profitability, Efficiency and Customer Experience." Said Rob Palacios, CINO and EVP at Cyber Group.

About Cyber Group

Cyber Group is a 20+ year-old company committed to servicing clients with their best interests in mind. We are leveraging the Salesforce platform technologies to help our customers get close to their customers. With offices in Dallas and New Delhi, employing over 200 people worldwide. Our company's proven veteran leadership allows clients to be guided by experienced advisors.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/allen-baumbach-joins-cyber-group-301338973.html

SOURCE Cyber Group

Comments / 0

