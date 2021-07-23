Cancel
Global Ceramics Additives Market Research Report (2020 To 2026) - By Product And Region

DUBLIN, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ceramics Additives Market Research Report by Product, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Ceramics Additives Market size was estimated at USD 561.72 Million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 615.27 Million in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 9.87% to reach USD 988.19 Million by 2026. Market Segmentation & Coverage:This research report categorizes the Ceramics Additives to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

  • Based on Product, the Ceramics Additives Market was examined across Body Preparation Additives, Decoration Additives, Glazing Line Additives, and Special effects Additives.
  • Based on Application, the Ceramics Additives Market was examined across Dry Pressing, Extrusion, Glazing, Injection molding, Slip Casting, and Tape Casting.
  • Based on Geography, the Ceramics Additives Market was examined across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas was further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific was further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa was further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window:The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period. FPNV Positioning Matrix:The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Ceramics Additives Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape. Market Share Analysis:The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits. Company Usability Profiles:The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Ceramics Additives Market, including 3DCeram, AGC Inc., BioCote Limited, CARBO Ceramics Inc., EnvisionTEC Inc, EOS, Exone, Lamberti S.p.A, MakerBot Industries, LLC, Materialise NV, Mcor Technologies Ltd., Novabeans Prototyping Labs LLP, Optomec Inc, Stratasys Ltd, and Xjet. The report provides insights on the following pointers:1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments The report answers questions such as:1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Ceramics Additives Market?2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Ceramics Additives Market during the forecast period?3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Ceramics Additives Market?4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Ceramics Additives Market?5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Ceramics Additives Market?6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Ceramics Additives Market?7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Ceramics Additives Market? Key Topics Covered: 1. Preface 2. Research Methodology 3. Executive Summary 4. Market Overview4.1. Introduction4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19 5. Market Insights5.1. Market Dynamics5.1.1. Drivers5.1.1.1. Growing housing sector in developing countries such as India, China, and ASEAN countries5.1.1.2. Increased demand due to changing consumer preferences and requirement of diversified ceramics products5.1.1.3. Adopting new & energy-saving process for production technology5.1.2. Restraints5.1.2.1. Regulatory framework restricting for use of certain additives5.1.3. Opportunities5.1.3.1. Increasing demand of micro ceramic additives5.1.3.2. Increasing use of ceramic infused advance materials for 3D printing5.1.3.3. Academia and industry collaborations5.1.4. Challenges5.1.4.1. Misalignment of demonstrated capability of ceramic additives and required performance5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers5.2.5. Industry Rivalry 6. Ceramics Additives Market, by Product6.1. Introduction6.2. Body Preparation Additives6.3. Decoration Additives6.4. Glazing Line Additives6.5. Special effects Additives 7. Ceramics Additives Market, by Application7.1. Introduction7.2. Dry Pressing7.3. Extrusion7.4. Glazing7.5. Injection molding7.6. Slip Casting7.7. Tape Casting 8. Americas Ceramics Additives Market8.1. Introduction8.2. Argentina8.3. Brazil8.4. Canada8.5. Mexico8.6. United States 9. Asia-Pacific Ceramics Additives Market9.1. Introduction9.2. Australia9.3. China9.4. India9.5. Indonesia9.6. Japan9.7. Malaysia9.8. Philippines9.9. Singapore9.10. South Korea9.11. Thailand 10. Europe, Middle East & Africa Ceramics Additives Market10.1. Introduction10.2. France10.3. Germany10.4. Italy10.5. Netherlands10.6. Qatar10.7. Russia10.8. Saudi Arabia10.9. South Africa10.10. Spain10.11. United Arab Emirates10.12. United Kingdom 11. Competitive Landscape11.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix11.1.1. Quadrants11.1.2. Business Strategy11.1.3. Product Satisfaction11.2. Market Ranking Analysis11.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player11.4. Competitive Scenario11.4.1. Merger & Acquisition11.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership11.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement11.4.4. Investment & Funding11.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion 12. Company Usability Profiles12.1. 3DCeram12.2. AGC Inc.12.3. BioCote Limited12.4. CARBO Ceramics Inc.12.5. EnvisionTEC Inc12.6. EOS12.7. Exone12.8. Lamberti S.p.A12.9. MakerBot Industries, LLC12.10. Materialise NV12.11. Mcor Technologies Ltd.12.12. Novabeans Prototyping Labs LLP12.13. Optomec Inc12.14. Stratasys Ltd12.15. Xjet 13. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j40p6v

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-ceramics-additives-market-research-report-2020-to-2026---by-product-and-region-301340145.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

