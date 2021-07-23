Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

Flashback Friday: Should All Children Have Their Cholesterol Checked?

By Michael Greger M.D. FACLM
NutritionFacts.org
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe current generation of American kids may be one of the first generations to be less healthy and have shorter lifespans than their parents. If you think atherosclerosis by age ten is bad, check out my video Heart Disease May Start in the Womb. Adverse effects with cholesterol-lowering drugs? See...

nutritionfacts.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cholesterol Level#Drugs#Flashback#American#Womb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
News Break
Heart Disease
Related
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
EatThis

This Eye Condition Could Predict Stroke, Dementia, Say Doctors

William Shakespeare once declared that eyes are the window to your soul. However, according to science, they may actually be a window to the health of your brain. A recent study claims that a specific ocular condition may predict future brain health complications—including stroke and dementia. Read on to learn what eye condition has been linked to future brain complications—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Woman's World

Your Back Pain May Be a Sign of This Larger Health Problem

Over 65 million Americans have suffered a recent back pain episode, and it’s one of the most common health issues for adults. But while it can often be related to any number of factors — physical exertion, age, and genetics, to name a few — you shouldn’t always blow it off as just a minor inconvenience. In fact, in some cases, back pain could be a sign of something more serious, like a kidney problem.
Diseases & Treatmentsspring.org.uk

A Painful Sign Of Omega-3 Deficiency

A high omega-3 diet can lower the signs and symptoms of the disease by 50 per cent. Stiffness in the joints and swelling can be indirect signs of omega-3 deficiency, research suggests. Waking up stiff in the morning, feeling pain in the joints, swelling, tenderness and loss of flexibility are...
Kidsaappublications.org

Impaired Health of Children Treated for Hirschsprung’s Disease

This article requires a subscription to view the full text. If you have a subscription you may use the login form below to view the article. Access to this article can also be purchased. Source: Allin BSR, , Opondo C, , Bradnock TJ, , et al.Outcomes at five to eight...
Weight LossPosted by
Woman's World

Lose Weight, Lower Blood Sugar, and Reduce Cholesterol With This $10 Supplement

Getting the right vitamins and minerals in one’s diet is extremely important — especially if you’re trying to manage your weight, or have a metabolic health condition like diabetes or high cholesterol. But we get it, eating enough of certain nutrients can be extremely difficult. Luckily, supplements like konjac can give us the nutritional boost we need to live a long, healthy life.
Healthpoz.com

Cholesterol Questions

Welcome to the POZ Community Forums, a round-the-clock discussion area for people with HIV/AIDS, their friends/family/caregivers, and others concerned about HIV/AIDS. Click on the links below to browse our various forums; scroll down for a glance at the most recent posts; or join in the conversation yourself by registering on the left side of this page.
Healthautoimmunewellness.com

Beth’s AIP Recovery from Multiple Autoimmune Conditions

This post contains affiliate links. Click here to see what that means!. In order to provide the free resources here on the Autoimmune Wellness website and social media channels, we may accept a commission or other support for our endorsement, recommendation, or link to a product or service in this post.
Nutritionosfhealthcare.org

What you eat can help improve your cholesterol

If your cholesterol numbers are high and your health care provider recommends you work to improve them, you can choose from among many lifestyle changes to turn that around. These include exercise, weight reduction and medication, to name a few. True to the maxim “you are what you eat,” food...
NutritionPosted by
EatThis

One Major Side Effect of Eating Cherries, Say Dietitians

Cherries are a summer staple, whether you're eating them straight off the stem, using them to garnish your favorite cocktail, or baking them into a sweet treat. However, these tasty seasonal fruits can do a whole lot more than simply satisfy your sweet tooth. According to registered dietitians, there's a surprising benefit of eating these delicious fruits that even the most seasoned cherry connoisseurs may not know about.
Weight Lossspring.org.uk

This Common Vitamin Doubles Weight Loss

There is evidence that higher levels of this vitamin leads to weight loss. Higher levels of vitamin D in the body are linked to weight loss, studies find. People lose more weight and belly fat when their vitamin D intake is higher. A study has shown that people drinking more...
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Best Life

If You See This in Your Mouth, Your Dementia Risk is Higher, New Study Says

As we get older, many of us fear that we'll develop some form of dementia, especially if we've seen the condition affect our grandparents or other loved ones. But dementia isn't a normal part of aging and it doesn't affect everyone once they get older, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) notes. There's no surefire way to know if you'll be one of the millions of adults to develop dementia, but there are risk factors you should be aware of. And new research has found that your oral health is one of the most important things to consider. Read on to find out what dementia risk factor you can spot just by looking in your mouth.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
EatThis

The Marijuana Side Effect That Doctors are Seeing Surge

There have been reports of a "mysterious vomiting illness" linked to marijuana and there's a name for it, too: Cannabis Hyperemesis Syndrome. "Doctors are seeing it more often now," says Leah Sera, PharmD, MA, BCPS, assistant professor in the Department of Pharmacy Practice and Science (PPS) at the School of Pharmacy, director of the MS in Medical Cannabis Science and Therapeutics program, and a clinical pharmacist who practices in the field of palliative care. So what are the symptoms of Cannabis Hyperemesis Syndrome? Read on for 5 essential things you need to know—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Weight LossPosted by
EatThis

Secret Side Effects of Eating Before Bed, Says Science

Whether you typically eat your last meal a few hours after work or regularly find yourself heading to the fridge for a midnight snack, most people find themselves eating before bed on occasion. However, those late-night snacks may lead to more than just a full belly over time. A significant...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

The resurgence of COVID-19 is going to take a hidden toll that won't be reflected by the number of increasing deaths: It's a syndrome called Long COVID, or Post-Acute Sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 infection (PASC), a chronic illness that affects 10 to 30% of COVID sufferers, young and old. Even after a mild case of coronavirus, these "long haulers" have symptoms that may never go away naturally. And while researchers are working furiously on a cure, patients may never get back to 100% of their former selves. "When we urge people to get vaccinated, it's not just because COVID is a matter of life and death, although it is," says Dr. Leo Nissola, an immunologist, immunotherapy scientist and CBS News Medical Contributor. "It's also because there's this middle ground—a debilitating illness that affects young and old." At a press conference earlier this year, Dr. Anthony Fauci listed the symptoms of PASC. Read on to hear about each one—to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Skin CarePosted by
Best Life

If You See This Mark on Your Skin, Call 911, Experts Say

As the largest organ in your body, your skin can tell you a lot about your health. But given that a range of rashes look more or less the same to the untrained eye, it may be difficult to distinguish between skin symptoms that are serious and those that are superficial. That's why doctors are sounding the alarm about one particular skin symptom, which they warn can be a sign of a major medical emergency. When this type of rash appears, they say that time is of the essence before this life-threatening condition progresses past a point of no return. Read on to learn what to look out for.
Women's HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Woman who didn't want to get Covid vaccine because she was pregnant had to have NINE blood transfusions and a C-section after catching the virus days before her due date

A Florida woman who didn't want to get the COVID-19 vaccine because she was pregnant ended up in intensive care and needing to deliver her baby early after she caught the virus. Kristen Hutton, from Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, was advised to get the vaccine by her obstetrician but decided...

Comments / 0

Community Policy