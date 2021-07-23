Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wyoming State

Wolf Attack: Wyoming Knows The Strongest and Fastest Will Survive

By Drew Kirby
Posted by 
104.7 KISS FM
104.7 KISS FM
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Nature is sometimes cruel, but when ya gotta eat, ya gotta eat! In the wild, there are predators and there is prey. Bison are no exception to the "rule" when wolves are hungry. At one point in history, there were an estimated 30-60 million Bison roaming North America (US/Canada) and...

kisscasper.com

Comments / 5

104.7 KISS FM

104.7 KISS FM

Casper, WY
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

104.7 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
California State
State
Wyoming State
Local
Wyoming Lifestyle
Local
Wyoming Pets & Animals
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellowstone National Park#Bbc Earth#Bbc One#Wolves#Bison#National Geo Wild#Bbc Earth Video
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Wildlife
News Break
Science
News Break
Pets
Related
Montana StateOutdoor Life

Camper Dies in Montana’s Second Fatal Bear Attack of 2021

A bear killed a person camped near the town of Ovando (75 miles northwest of Helena) around 3:30 a.m Tuesday, according to a report from ABC News. Montana officials are searching for the bear that attacked a person, who has yet to be identified, at a campground near the sprawling Bob Marshall Wilderness, close to the Blackfoot River. This is the second fatal bear attack in Montana in the last four months. In April, guide Carl Mock was killed by a grizzly in Yellowstone National Park while fishing.
Montana StateOutdoor Life

More Details Surface About Fatal Grizzly Attack in Montana

The bicyclist killed by a bear before dawn on July 6, in Montana has been identified as 65-year-old Leah Davis Lokan, a registered nurse from Chico, California, according to CBS News. Lokan was camping for the night and pulled from her tent about 3 a.m. by the bear and killed....
AnimalsPosted by
Daily Mirror

Tiny cow is believed to be shortest in the world at just 20 inches tall

A tiny 20-inch tall cow thought to be the world's smallest has drawn thousands of visitors defying coronavirus restrictions to a remote farm in Bangladesh. 23-month-old Rani, a Bhutanese cow that suffers from dwarfism, has become an unlikely celebrity over lockdown. Despite nationwide transport restrictions amid record highs of Covid...
AnimalsNewsweek

A Billion Seashore Animals Cooked Alive During Pacific Northwest Heat Wave

More than a billion ocean animals living along the pacific coast may have been killed during the recent unprecedented heat wave in the Northwest. Chris Harley, a marine biologist from the University of British Columbia, told CBC on Monday that he was "stunned" by the putrid stench of death and the sight of tens of thousands of dead clams, snails, mussels and sea stars at a Vancouver beach in late June. Harley said that more than 1 billion aquatic creatures may have perished along the coast of the Salish Sea alone, an area that includes sections of western British Columbia and Washington state.
Chico, CAkrcrtv.com

Best friend: Chico bear-attack victim was "absolutely" prepared for Montana bike trip

CHICO, Calif. — KRCR has learned new details about a summer trip that ended in tragedy: a Chico woman killed by a grizzly bear. Tom Provost of Chico says he was one of 65-year-old Leah Davis Lokan's best friends since she moved to the community of Butte Creek Canyon around five years ago. They met while he did construction at a home "up the road" from where she lived.
Colorado StatePosted by
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Rare Two-Colored Squirrel Spotted in Colorado

It was just a few weeks ago that Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers shared a rare sighting of a melanistic fox in Cañon City. Instead of having reddish-brown fur, the fox had a totally black coat. This week, CPW shared another melanistic animal spotted in Colorado. This time, it was...
Animalsdistinctlymontana.com

VIDEO: Bear Charges and Tackles Bow Hunter

Watching this footage is about as close as we ever want to be to being attacked by a bear. It lets you experience all the adrenaline with none of the pesky being shred to pulled human pork. The video, uploaded to Youtube by a bow hunter, begins with the hunter...
Astronomymatadornetwork.com

Watch: This insane fireball just exploded over Idaho

Fireworks weren’t the only thing lighting up the sky this past weekend. A video posted to the Idaho Weather Watchers Facebook page on July 4 by member Jordan Ragsdale captured a massive fireball blazing across the sky over Eagle, Idaho, in the Boise Foothills the previous evening around 10:52 PM MDT. Eyewitness reports submitted to the American Meteor Society indicate that the epic fireball was also visible in parts of Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming.
Animalscambridgeday.com

Big enough to be mistaken for a hummingbird, the Nessus Sphinx moth starts as a giant worm

Big enough to be mistaken for a hummingbird, the Nessus Sphinx moth starts as a giant worm. While walking along the Minuteman Bike Path recently, I saw out of the corner of my eye what I thought was a large wasp darting among bushes. Looking more closely, I saw it was a hummingbird – and as I watched still longer and got a better view, I realized I was not observing a hummingbird at all, but rather a Nessus Sphinx moth, a large daytime moth that looks and acts like a hummingbird. The moth has propellerlike wings and proportions similar to those of a hummingbird. It also has a short, birdlike tail.
AnimalsPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Wildlife Officials Hunt for Sicko Who Decapitated and Declawed Yellowstone Grizzly Bear

Federal and state officials are searching for the individual(s) responsible for decapitating and declawing a grizzly bear in Gardiner, Montana, Idaho Statesman reports. It is illegal to possess grizzly bear parts as part of the federal Endangered Species Act. The 25-year old bear, tagged number 394, washed ashore next to a river after possibly drowning and was a resident at Yellowstone National Park. George Bumann, a local sculptor, learned of the dead bear and visited it to take measurements to plan for potential artwork. He posted photos of the bear on his blog on June 11 but made efforts not to disclose its specific location. When wildlife officials visited the bear’s carcass on June 10, it was still intact, but when they returned the next day, it had been decapitated and declawed. Officials at the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service are actively investigating the incident.
AnimalsPress Democrat

Ways to give hummingbirds a little summer help

With a drought encompassing western states and shorter bloom periods for many wildland plants because of stress from a lack of rainfall, garden plants that cater to birds like hummingbirds are taking on greater importance. Many people like to put hummingbird feeders in their yards or balconies and delight in...
AnimalsInternational Business Times

400-Pound Grizzly Bear Mauls Woman To Death After Dragging Her From Her Tent

A California woman camping in Montana was pulled from her tent by a grizzly bear and killed Tuesday. The woman was on a long-distance bicycling trip when she was attacked. The estimated 400-pound bear also ate several chickens in a coop before running away. A 65-year-old woman was dragged by...
Animalswashingtonnewsday.com

Teen Reels in a 20-Foot ‘Living Dinosaur’ Fish VIDEO

Teen Reels in a 20-Foot ‘Living Dinosaur’ Fish VIDEO. A 20-foot white sturgeon was captured and released by a Canadian teenager while fishing with pals. Jacob Bergen, 17, caught the massive fish in British Columbia’s Fraser River. White sturgeon, according to Bergen, are regarded “prehistoric” fish, having existed from the...
AstronomyPosted by
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Watch: Fireball captured plunging across Idaho sky

EAGLE, Idaho — Idaho residents got a pre-Independence Day show Saturday night when a meteor could be seen streaking across the sky. The large glowing ball was visible in the Treasure Valley and other parts of the state at about 10:50 p.m. July 3. The meteor plunged through the air for five or six seconds, culminating in a flash that illuminated the dark sky.

Comments / 5

Community Policy