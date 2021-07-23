Cancel
Noble Acquires The Hampton Inn And Home2Suites By Hilton Tampa Downtown | Channel District

ATLANTA, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Noble Investment Group (" Noble") today announced the acquisition of Hampton Inn and Home2Suites by Hilton Tampa Downtown | Channel District and Starbucks Coffee Channel District. Opened in July 2019, these newly built dual-brand hotels and retail Starbucks Coffee store are located in Tampa, Florida's rapidly growing Downtown Channel District.

Tampa is a vibrant metropolitan city that enjoys a depth and breadth of leisure, corporate, healthcare, and government demand. The market is anchored by 6.5 million square feet of office space, the 1,000-bed Tampa General Hospital, and the 600,000 square foot Tampa Convention Center. Tampa's Channel District is connected to Water Street, a $3 billion, 9 million square foot development that has delivered a 350,000 square foot campus for the University of South Florida School of Medicine and will ultimately deliver more than 2.3 million square feet of new office space and 3,500 residential units. The hotels are central to the Tampa Cruise Port, Sparkman Wharf, Florida Aquarium, and Amalie Arena.

" Tampa's diversified demand and pro-business climate have made the city one of the top-performing lodging markets in the U.S. during the Post-COVID Recovery and the #3 U.S. City for Net Migration in 2020," said Ben Brunt, Noble's chief investment officer. "The Hampton Inn and Home2 Suites Downtown are high-quality assets that are positioned at the epicenter of Downtown Tampa's exciting growth."

Noble Investment Group

Founded in 1993, Noble is a minority-owned real estate investment manager with a diverse team specializing in the upscale U.S. lodging sector. Through its institutional real estate funds, Noble has invested more than $4 billion in communities throughout the country, adding value across cycles and creating thousands of jobs. As a signatory to the UNPRI and a fiduciary to foremost public state pension plans, corporate pension plans, endowments, and foundations, Noble's endeavors help to preserve and grow its limited partners' capital, which assists in providing retirement benefits for our country's teachers, law enforcement, firefighters, other pensioners, and financial resources for students to attend college For more information, please visit www.nobleinvestment.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/noble-acquires-the-hampton-inn-and-home2suites-by-hilton-tampa-downtown--channel-district-301339656.html

SOURCE Noble Investment Group

