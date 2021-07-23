Flashback - Andy Ogletree Wins 2019 U.S. Amateur

For the second time in the last four games, Georgia Tech Jr. DB Juanyeh Thomas is the reigning ACC Defensive Back of the Week. His latest award comes on the heels of a historic performance last Saturday at Miami (Fla.), in which he tallied nine tackles, a sack, 1.5 tackles for loss, a forced fumble (which was returned for a Georgia Tech touchdown) and scored two points for the Yellow Jackets on a 100-plus-yard interception return of a Miami two-point-conversion attempt. In the process, Thomas became the first NCAA Division I FBS player since 2015 and the first ACC player since 2008 to record at least nine tackles, a sack, 1.5 tackles for loss and a forced fumble while also scoring points in a single game.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO