Congress & Courts

Keilar rolls the tape on Ted Cruz's 'ironic' message about political stunts

Parsons Sun
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCNN's Brianna Keilar rolls the tape on Republican Sen. Ted Cruz's past political stunts as he criticizes Texas state House Democrats for leaving the state in an effort to block state GOP from passing a restrictive new voting law.

Texas State
Ted Cruz
Brianna Keilar
#The Tape#Stunts#State House#Republican#Keilar#Cnn#Democrats#Gop
