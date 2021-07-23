The 15 Best Hard Tea Flavors, Tasted and Ranked (2021)

Supposedly, putting a pickle into a glass of light, cheap, beer makes it taste better, and I am skeptical. Now, I will be the first to tell you that I hate pickles. Nothing about them - the taste or the smell- is appealing to me. Having said that, I also know that pickles are very popular and the majority of people love them so much that they could just drink the juice. That's why I am relying on you to try this hack.