Nassau County, NY

ID Released Of 57-Year-Old Killed In Hit-Run Nassau County Crash

By Joe Lombardi
dailyvoice.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 57-year-old Long Island man killed in a hit-and-run crash has been identified by police. The crash happened shortly before 10 p.m. on Wednesday, July 21, in Hempstead. The victim, now identified as Jose Diego-Gesteira, of New Hyde Park, was riding a motorcycle southbound on Baldwin Road when he was involved in a crash with a 2020 Kia that was turning left onto Lawson Street, according to Nassau County Police.

dailyvoice.com

