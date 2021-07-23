NHL 22 ratings prediction: Who are the five best Seattle Kraken players?

SEATTLE (CBSNewYork) — The NHL released the Kraken on Wednesday as the new Seattle franchise held their expansion draft in the Emerald City. They had to select at least one player from every NHL team, except the Vegas Golden Knights. That means some local players are headed to the Northwest. #Isles News: Jordan Eberle has been selected by the Seattle Kraken in the 2021 NHL Expansion Draft. pic.twitter.com/bNRzwbunWb — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) July 22, 2021 The Kraken selected New York Islanders stalwart Jordan Eberle. The right wing had four goals during the Isles’ long playoff run. In just a short time, you became one of us. Thanks for always having our backs, Colin. 👊 pic.twitter.com/SqqH8aj4U4 — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) July 22, 2021 The New York Rangers lose centerman Colin Blackwell, who was seventh on the team in scoring. Hey @SeattleKraken, his nickname is Nasty. Take care of him, or else. pic.twitter.com/HLVmORjt8X — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) July 22, 2021 Finally, the Kraken grabbed the big right winger from the New Jersey Devils, Nathan Bastian.