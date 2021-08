Matz (8-5) took the loss Friday as the Blue Jays fell 3-0 to the Mets, giving up two runs on four hits and three walks over 5.2 innings. He struck out five. Pete Alonso launched a two-run shot off Matz in the first inning, giving the former Met a rude welcome in his return to Citi Field, but he locked things down after that and kept the Jays in the game. Unfortunately for the southpaw, his team's offense was uncharacteristically flat and managed only three singles all night. It was Matz's longest outing in four starts since returning from the COVID-19 list in late June, and on the season he sports a 4.34 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 89:24 K:BB through 87 innings.