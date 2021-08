NEWARK, Del. — Delmarva Power customers facing challenges paying their energy bills can take advantage of the millions of dollars now available as the annual Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program opened in July. Eligible customers in Delaware and Maryland may receive more than $1,000 in grant support through LIHEAP toward their energy bill by applying for assistance in their state. Any customer who may be behind on their energy bill should review the program eligibility requirements, as customers who previously did not qualify for support, may now take advantage of these funds.