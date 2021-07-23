Cancel
Stephen King's STRAWBERRY SPRING Short Story is Getting a Podcast Series Adaptation

By Joey Paur
GeekTyrant
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of Stephen King’s classic short stories from his 1978 book Night Shift, Strawberry Spring, is set to be adapted as a podcast series by Audio Up Media and iHeartMedia. Strawberry Spring follows “a journalist who hears the name 'Springheel Jack' while listening to the radio, rekindling memories of a time when he was a student at New Sharon College and reminding him of when he first heard of the serial killer. The dark mystery quickly unfolds in a hunt for a killer, as our hero will stop at nothing to track down the vicious murderer even If it threatens his own survival.”

geektyrant.com

