Following an announcement earlier this week, AOC has confirmed that it has rebranded its entire gaming segment to AGON by AOC. AGON by AOC will cover all gaming-related products in AOC’s portfolio, from gaming monitors to gaming headsets, mechanical keyboards, gaming mice, mouse mats, and more for gamers of all levels in three categories. – The very first models to be launched under the new name will be from the G3 series as part of the new AOC GAMING category. The five new G3 displays range from 27″ (68.6 cm) to 32″ (80 cm) to 34″ (86.4 cm) diagonal, with all models boasting an aggressive 1000R curvature, a 165 Hz refresh rate as well as a sleek, 3-side borderless design. The curved G3 series will complement and improve upon (with higher refresh rates) but not replace the award-winning G2 series.