Jacksonville, TX

UT Health East Texas Physicians in Jacksonville welcomes Todd Hendrickson, DO

By From Staff Reports
Posted by 
Jacksonville Daily Progress
Jacksonville Daily Progress
 10 days ago
Todd Hendrickson Courtesy photo

East Texas native Todd Hendrickson, DO, is joining UT Health East Texas Physicians in Jacksonville.

Dr. Hendrickson specializes in family medicine and sees patients of all ages. He is fluent in Spanish and lived two years in South America.

“I enjoy helping others and I love learning. I chose family medicine as a way to take care of families. I apply the osteopathic principle of taking care of the patient as a whole through mind, body and spirit,” he said. “The patient is a partner on the healthcare team. They can only be led to health, not forced into it. Family physicians are there to act as a guide.”

Dr. Hendrickson earned his Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine from University of North Texas Health Science Center in Fort Worth and completed his residency at Texoma Medical Center in Denison.

Dr. Hendrickson is welcoming patients at 203 Nacogdoches St. beginning Aug. 1.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 903-541-5396.

Jacksonville Daily Progress

Jacksonville Daily Progress

Jacksonville, TX
