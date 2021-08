Chia is a cryptocurrency that uses proofs of time and space, which occupies otherwise free hard drive space with proofs (named plots, as if they were plots of land) that maintain the security and blockchain cohesiveness of Chia. While the plotting process (the creation of plots) is both CPU and storage-heavy in its performance requirements, the farming element of the equation (where your plots sit idle on your hard drives until they're summoned to serve as proofs for a new Chia block generation) is extremely light in its computing requirements. This has opened up a series of DIY projects that make the ubiquitous and extremely versatile Raspberry Pi 4 as the center of their Chia farms.