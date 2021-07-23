Marinating chicken one day and then throwing it on the grill the next is such a great way to make mealtime just a little easier. There’s just something about having food partially prepped that takes the stress out of mealtime, and who wants stressful meals during the relaxing days of summer? This Grilled ACV Chicken Thighs recipe is one of those recipes that you’ll want to make again and again this summer. It’s made with simple ingredients, most of which you likely have on hand, making things even easier!