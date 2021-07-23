MacTrast Deals: AnyBackup: Offline AutoBackup & 100W FastCharge
AnyBackup is an offline auto-backup device unlike any other on the market as it backs up data from your phone as well as from any third-party platform. It also supports fast charging while automatically backing up data and facilitates unlimited storage. AnyBackup is capable of reading, backing up, transferring, and restoring your documents, contacts, photos, videos, and data from all the popular social media channels. With 100W maximum power, Anybackup fast changes multiple devices in 30 minutes.
