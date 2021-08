The 200-day SMA has been a good defense for Dogecoin. At the time of writing, DOGE/USDT pair is trading at $0.2063. In the last nine days, Dogecoin price has only been able to climb 7%. Today, it ended with a Doji candlestick pattern that signifies overall uncertainty. Until it can close above the declining 50-day simple moving average, it is better to forgo any purchase decisions and watch out where it goes from here.