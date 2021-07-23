Cancel
Tipton, IN

Maureen McAvoy Kelly

Kokomo Perspective
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaureen McAvoy Kelly died Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at I.U. Health Tipton Hospital. She was born in Elwood on March 26, 1941 to Bill and Mary (Twilling) McAvoy. Maureen was employed at Pioneer Corn Company in Tipton, GTE/Verizon in Westfield and Tampa, Florida. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Tipton and was a former member of the Tipton Moose Lodge and the American Legion. Maureen graduated from St. John’s grade school and Tipton High School. She attended Ball State University.

