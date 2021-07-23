Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Brain activity once thought to be background noise is actually required

By Shane McGlaun
Posted by 
SlashGear
SlashGear
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aKrMk_0b5eI9Uq00

EPFL researchers have made an important discovery about the brain. The team says that a form of neuron-to-neuron communication previously dismissed as background noise is actually required to keep nerve junctions intact as animals age. Their finding suggests defects in this type of neural communication could contribute to neurodegenerative disorders and other conditions of the brain.

Neurons typically communicate using fast electrical signals that regulate the release of neurotransmitters, which are described as the chemical messengers of the brain. Once an electrical signal is transmitted across the neuron, they cross a juncture with another neuron known as a synapse to release droplets filled with neurotransmitters that pass the information on to the next neuron. That type of neuron-to-neuron communication is known as evoked neurotransmission.

Scientists know that the synapses can release some neurotransmitter droplets even in the absence of electrical impulses, something known as miniature release events or minis. Studies have shown that minis have an important function. One of those functions is to support the development of synapses and ensure that the synapses are connected. Researchers wanted to determine if the minis could play a role in a mature nervous system and investigated neuron control movement in fruit flies.

As insects age, their synapses began to break up into smaller fragments, which also happens in aging mammals, including people. As the nerve junctions broke down, both evoked and miniature neurotransmission were dampened, leading to motor problems in the flies, including reduced ability to climb the walls of a plastic vial. The team assessed the effects of stimulating or inhibiting the evoked and miniature neurotransmission and saw that synapses aged prematurely when both types were blocked.

The team believes this could be related to neurological diseases that are associated with old age. The discovery is contrary to the long-standing idea of neuroscience. Researchers say that the idea has long been that the structure of a synapse breaks down, leading to a functional change in the synapse. However, the researchers found it’s actually the other way around. The team also found increasing the frequency of minis kept synapses intact and preserved the motor ability of middle-aged flies.

Comments / 0

SlashGear

SlashGear

23K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.

 https://www.slashgear.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brain Activity#Background Noise#Fruit Flies#Insects#Animals#Epfl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Science
Related
Sciencespring.org.uk

Lack Of This Vitamin Linked To Brain Damage

Low levels have also been linked to Alzheimer’s disease, as well as cancer and heart disease. A diet low in vitamin D could be causing brain damage, research suggests. Scientists have found that rats fed a diet low in vitamin D have lower cognitive performance. The rats also show damage...
SciencePosted by
ScienceAlert

Just One Dose of Magic Mushroom Compound Regrows Lost Brain Connections in Mice

Psilocybin, the active psychedelic compound in magic mushrooms, has some curious effects on the human brain. There's the obvious, of course - hallucinations - but of increasing interest to scientists is its potential effectiveness as an antidepressant. A recent trial showed that psilocybin was just as effective at managing depression as the most commonly prescribed type of antidepressant drug, selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs). There have been hints that psychedelics can induce neural adaptations, yet what psilocybin actually does to the brain and how long the effects last isn't exactly clear. Researchers have now investigated this in mice, and found that the...
Mental HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Do you struggle to sleep without background noise? Student doctor reveals the three little-known signs you might be suffering depression

A student doctor has revealed some of the little known signs you may be suffering from depression including leaving the television on while you sleep. Mental health activist, Zachery Dereniowski, 28, shared the little-known signs on TikTok and Instagram recently after revealing his own battle with depression last year. 'Things...
psychologytoday.com

3 Potential Ways to Train the Brain to Release Dopamine on Demand

Dopamine is a feel-good neurotransmitter known as "the reward molecule." Dopaminergic pathways are activated by goal-oriented behavior. Neuroscientists have long known that achieving extrinsic goals or winning a prize triggers a surge in dopamine levels. New treadmill-based research (2021) shows that trained mice can learn to willfully modulate dopamine impulses...
WildlifeGood News Network

Scientists Studying Crows Get Big Surprise –They’re So Smart They Understand the Concept of Zero

Building on substantial evidence of crow consciousness, a German university has proven some crows can learn to recognize ‘zero’ as a counting unit. While that sounds ridiculous, zero is not nothing, rather it’s one of the most complex mathematical concepts devised—that something can and should represent nothing, not only as the base value, but as a placeholder.
SciencePosted by
Daily Mail

Scientists are debating bizarre theory that EVERYTHING in the universe has consciousness including inanimate objects like rocks and chairs as proponents argue the human conscious exists outside the brain

Scientists are debating a bizarre philosophical theory that everything in the universe has consciousness including inanimate objects like rocks and chairs. There are two prevalent theories for consciousness – monism and dualism. In monism, consciousness is believed to have somehow emerged from the physical brain. Dualists believe consciousness is entirely separate from matter or the human body.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
ScienceAlert

Living With Chronic Pain Can Disrupt Your Emotions at a Chemical Level, Study Hints

Right now, the grey matter right behind your forehead is calculating whether you should feel pleasantly content, or an irritating degree of contempt. If you also happen to experience chronic pain, one emotion will probably be more likely than the other. New research shows how pain affects the way our prefrontal lobe processes emotion at a fundamental level, finding tendencies to be more anxious or depressed are the result of disruptions to the way cells communicate. "Chronic pain is more than an awful sensation," says Sylvia Gustin, a neuroscientist and psychologist at the University of New South Wales and NeuRA, a neurological...
Technologyinputmag.com

FDA allows first human testing of brain chip implants... but not Neuralink’s

Elon Musk, the Sadboi Technoking, just got a new reason to pout — the U.S Food and Drug Administration yesterday approved a company to begin conducting the first-ever human trials of an implantable brain-computer interface (BCI)... and that company is most certainly not his company Neuralink. The bragging rights instead will go to Synchron, a 20-person tech firm whose “Stentrode” motor neuroprosthesis device can now enter into its early feasibility study at New York’s Mount Sinai Hospital later this year.
Public HealthPosted by
ScienceAlert

Something in Patients' Eyes Could Reveal The Presence of 'Long COVID', Doctors Say

The punishing symptoms of long COVID are largely invisible to the eye, but new research suggests one of the hallmarks of the disease could literally be staring us in the face. Long COVID refers to a staggering range of debilitating symptoms that up to 30 percent of patients endure long after recovering from acute SARS-CoV-2 infection, including brain fog, headaches, fatigue, loss of taste and/or smell, and more. Many of these discomforts aren't always obvious on the outside, but according to a new study, long COVID might actually be detectable in the eyes of patients, in the form of nerve damage that can...
EngineeringEurekAlert

Tweezers of sound can pick objects up without physical contact

Tokyo, Japan - Researchers from Tokyo Metropolitan University have developed a new technology which allows non-contact manipulation of small objects using sound waves. They used a hemispherical array of ultrasound transducers to generate a 3D acoustic fields which stably trapped and lifted a small polystyrene ball from a reflective surface. Although their technique employs a method similar to laser trapping in biology, adaptable to a wider range of particle sizes and materials.
SciencePosted by
Interesting Engineering

A New Brain Implant Lets You Transform Thoughts Into Speech

Science is working to restore the natural faculties we often lose in life. And a man without the power of speech or movement can generate words and sentences on a computer with thoughts alone, thanks to a new experimental implant that decodes brain signals that work the vocal tract, according to a recent study published in the journal The New England Journal of Medicine.
Sciencescitechdaily.com

“Feel Good” Brain Chemical Dopamine Can Be Willfully Controlled

Neuroscientists show that mice can learn to manipulate random dopamine impulses for reward. From the thrill of hearing an ice cream truck approaching to the spikes of pleasure while sipping a fine wine, the neurological messenger known as dopamine has been popularly described as the brain’s “feel good” chemical related to reward and pleasure.
Phys.org

Thinking without a brain: Studies in brainless slime molds reveal that they use physical cues to decide where to grow

If you didn't have a brain, could you still figure out where you were and navigate your surroundings? Thanks to new research on slime molds, the answer may be "yes." Scientists from the Wyss Institute at Harvard University and the Allen Discovery Center at Tufts University have discovered that a brainless slime mold called Physarum polycephalum uses its body to sense mechanical cues in its surrounding environment, and performs computations similar to what we call "thinking" to decide in which direction to grow based on that information. Unlike previous studies with Physarum, these results were obtained without giving the organism any food or chemical signals to influence its behavior. The study is published in Advanced Materials.
ScienceInverse

Physicists explain how the brain might connect to the quantum realm

One of the most important open questions in science is how our consciousness is established. In the 1990s, long before winning the 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics for his prediction of black holes, physicist Roger Penrose teamed up with anesthesiologist Stuart Hameroff to propose an ambitious answer. They claimed that...

Comments / 0

Community Policy