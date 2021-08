The Sixers have had trade talks around Ben Simmons with the Toronto Raptors. What’s the latest, and what does a realistic offer look like?. It doesn’t seem like Ben Simmons will be returning to the Sixers next season, and the team is not only fielding offers but making them. According to multiple sources, the Toronto Raptors have expressed interest in Simmons, and it seems the Sixers are interested in continuing those trade talks. According to Matt Moore of Hardwood Paroxysm, the latest proposed deal came from the Sixers camp. Initially, it was reported as Simmons for Fred VanVleet, OG Anunoby, and a first-round pick.