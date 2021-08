June 30th marked the anniversary of Spike Lee’s classic, “Do The Right Thing”. Surprisingly, the fantastic film was snubbed from the best picture category at the Academy Awards, which isn’t anything new if you follow the history of the Oscars. Today, we’re going to examine why “Do The Right Thing” deserved a golden trophy over the other Oscar nominees. For over 30 years, Spike Lee has left his landmark in cinema due to the cultural impact his films make once they arrive. With one win and four Academy award nominations in total, Spike Lee will surely go down as one of the greatest directors in the history of cinema.