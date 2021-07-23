Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Global investigation reveals Pegasus Project identified in Azerbaijan and elsewhere

By Arzu Geybullayeva
globalvoices.org
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDays after a global investigation titled the Pegasus Project exposed how an intrusive software, called Pegasus, was used to target journalists, rights defenders, activists, and political leaders across the world, one country that utilized this technology has remained quiet. Authorities in Azerbaijan have so far refrained from making any statements about its surveillance policies or ties to the Israeli surveillance company that sells Pegasus software, NSO Group. According to leaked data, around 1,000 phone numbers belonging to users in Azerbaijan were identified — among them, prominent journalists, editors, rights defenders, lawyers, and political activists, as well as their friends and family members.

globalvoices.org

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Heydar Aliyev
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Project A#Un#Pegasus Project#Israeli#Forbidden Stories#Fsia#Google#Internet Association#Linkedin#Politico The Nso Group#The Nso Group#The Citizen Lab At#The University Of Toronto
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Whatsapp
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Technology
Country
India
Country
Azerbaijan
News Break
Facebook
News Break
United Nations
Country
Saudi Arabia
Related
Public SafetyBeaumont Enterprise

Takeaways from the Pegasus Project

Military-grade spyware leased by the Israeli firm NSO Group to governments for tracking terrorists and criminals was used in attempted and successful hacks of 37 smartphones belonging to journalists, human rights activists, business executives and the two women closest to murdered Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, according to an investigation by The Washington Post and 16 media partners led by the Paris-based journalism nonprofit Forbidden Stories.
SoftwareThe Guardian

The Pegasus Project part 2: cat and mouse

Yesterday we told you about a major international investigation the Guardian has been working on with 16 media partners. It’s about a spyware company called NSO Group which has developed a piece of software called Pegasus that, once inside your phone, can turn it into a 24-hour surveillance device without you knowing.
Public SafetyMSNBC

The Pegasus Project media index

Today, journalists in dozens of countries broke the story that military-grade surveillance technology, initially believed to be used for criminals and terrorists, was weaponized against journalists, political rivals, activists and lawyers from around the world. The revelation of this misuse of Pegasus, a surveillance software licensed and sold by the Israeli spyware firm NSO Group, has stirred outrage and calls for the spyware to be better regulated by global governments.
Public SafetyHouston Chronicle

Responses from countries to the Pegasus Project

Forbidden Stories, a Paris-based journalism nonprofit, and Amnesty International had access to a list of phone numbers concentrated in countries known to surveil their citizens and also known as clients of NSO Group, an Israeli firm that is a leader in the field of spyware. The two nonprofits shared the information with The Post and 15 other news organizations worldwide that have worked collaboratively to conduct further analysis and reporting over several months. Forbidden Stories oversaw the Pegasus Project, and Amnesty International provided forensic analysis but had no editorial input.
Public SafetySlate

Pegasus: Investigation Reveals Spyware Used to Hack Journalists, Activists Around the World

A global investigation involving 17 media organizations found that military-grade spyware designed by an Israeli firm has been used to spy on journalists, human rights activists, and business executives around the world. Israel-based NSO Group created and leases the Pegasus spyware, which is designed to track terrorists and criminals. But the new evidence suggests the spyware could have been provided to leaders of countries that have problematic human-rights records and they are using it to persecute political enemies. The data calls into question whether the NSO Group is making good on its promise to police its clients for human rights abuses.
WorldSFGate

France orders spyware investigation following Pegasus Project reports

The French government demanded investigations Tuesday into reports from The Washington Post and other international news organizations that phone numbers for President Emmanuel Macron and other world leaders were found on a list that included some people targeted by government clients of the Israeli surveillance giant NSO Group and its spyware tool Pegasus.
Technologysecurityboulevard.com

Pegasus Project investigation uncovers the reach and implications of NSO Group spyware

On Sunday, the first reports were published under the banner of the Pegasus Project, revealing the results of an investigation into how NSO Group’s military-grade spyware has been used to hack the smartphones of business leaders, heads of state, activists, journalists, politicians and more. The findings of this investigation, compiled by a consortium of media organizations across the globe, capture the implications of this commercially available spyware.
Public Safetypsuvanguard.com

The Pegasus Project: Uncovering spyware and its abuse

It was revealed on July 18 that a private Israeli firm, NSO Group, developed Pegasus spyware used to hack the iPhones of journalists, activists and government officials. The investigation into use of the spyware and the individuals affected is known as the Pegasus Project. The investigation has uncovered a list...
WorldBBC

Pegasus: French President Macron identified as spyware target

French President Emmanuel Macron is one of several world leaders believed to have been targeted for phone hacking using spyware, media reports say. The software, known as Pegasus, infects phones and allows operators to spy on their targets. The leaders are on a list of some 50,000 phone numbers of...
Public SafetySilicon Republic

Pegasus Project claims NSO spyware targeted journalists and activists

Spyware from the Israeli firm was used to violate human rights, according to an investigation involving Amnesty and 17 media organisations. Amnesty International published a technical report yesterday (18 July) regarding the methodology of The Pegasus Project, in what it states will be one of the first of many reports regarding the “weapon of choice for repressive governments seeking to silence journalists, attack activists and crush dissent”.
WorldThe Guardian

Demonstrations and inquiries: the global impact of the Pegasus project

The Pegasus project investigation has reverberated across the world; claims about the use of invasive spyware, and the governments that use the technology, have provoked demonstrations, political outrage and calls for industry regulation. Here, Guardian reporters pull together the impact of the investigation, which has put a spotlight on the...
Public SafetyThe Guardian

The Pegasus Project part 3: cartels, corruption and cyber-weapons

In March 2017, a 38-year-old freelance reporter named Cecilio Pineda Birto was shot dead in Altamirano, a town in the southern Mexican region of Tierra Caliente – a battleground for organised crime factions. His phone vanished from the crime scene. A few weeks earlier, a number connected to that phone had been selected as a possible surveillance target by a client of the spyware company NSO group.

Comments / 0

Community Policy