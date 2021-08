The Tom Gibson Memorial Fishing tournament sponsored by the Watson Fire Department will be Aug. 21, 2021. It will begin at 6 a.m. at the Watson Boat Dock. ( You can be late, if you need to). The entry fee is $20 per person. Each person can enter one fish. This is a rod and reel event only. Prizes will be given to the person who has the biggest fish by weight. All state fishing regulations apply. Prizes will be First: 50% of entry fees. Second: 30 percent of entry fees, Third: 20 percent of entry fees.