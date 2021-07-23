So Uh, Rebecca Has A New BF In Ted Lasso Season 2

Ted Lasso’s first season featured Hannah Waddingham as the (presumably) evil owner of the Richmond Football Club. The series premise begins when she hires Ted as the head coach, assuming him to be an incompetent fool who will run the team into the ground, thus giving her the revenge on her ex-husband she so desires. But by the end of the season, fans discovered a new side of Rebecca, one who wanted to see Ted and her team succeed. But fans are probably going to be a little torn about her latest life choice, her new boyfriend John. So, who is John Wingsnight in Ted Lasso? Rebecca is dipping her toe back into the dating pool.