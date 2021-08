You may not know who Hazel Moder is, but we're here to tell you it's time to take notice because her red carpet has cemented her place as a fashion star in the making. Hazel is the 16-year-old daughter of Julia Roberts, and she made her red carpet debut this week at the Cannes Film Festival. Hazel supported her father Daniel Moder at the festival, who served as the cinematographer for the festival film Flag Day.