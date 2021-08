As the U.S. economy and entertainment industry revs shakily back to life, even as we enter the interminable fourth wave of COVID-19 infection in the United States, powered by the highly contagious Delta variant, it has become clear that vaccine hesitancy and disinformation has slowed the country’s path to recovery. A pandemic that very well could have been functionally over months ago has instead been allowed to fester, generating new variants that could at some point become even more vaccine resistant. In an effort to finally bring the disease to heel, and reduce its prevalence enough that life can more fully return to normal, government and health care organizations have begun mandating vaccination for employees, targeting those who have refused to date to protect themselves and others from a dangerous disease.