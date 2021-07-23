It’s too early to sing the praises of the Justice Department’s new press rules

James Risen is senior national security correspondent for the Intercept and the director of First Look Media’s Press Freedom Defense Fund. The news media is lavishing praise on the new guidelines issued by Attorney General Merrick Garland to limit when prosecutors go after journalists’ phone and email records. The guidelines replace rules set out in January 2015 by then-Attorney General Eric Holder, designed to restrict the ability of prosecutors to seize phone records and other data from reporters when prosecutors were seeking to identify their sources in leak investigations. The Holder revisions followed an outcry from the news media after disclosures that the Justice Department had secretly obtained the phone records of Associated Press reporters in one leak investigation and labeled a Fox News reporter a “co-conspirator” in another.