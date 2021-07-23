Curaleaf Announces Opening of Branded Store in Wells, Maine
Addition Marks Company's 108th Dispensary Nationwide. WAKEFIELD, Mass., July 23, 2021 /CNW/ -- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading U.S. provider of consumer products in cannabis, celebrates the opening of a new Curaleaf-branded medical location in Wells, located at 913 Post Rd., Wells, ME 04090. This is the company's fifth branded location in Maine (comprised of one adult-use and four medical locations) and its 108th nationwide.homenewshere.com
