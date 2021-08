It's been a long 12 hours for the newest member of the Cleveland Cavaliers, Evan Mobley. At his first press conference in Cleveland, Mobley admitted he hasn't gotten much sleep lately, but that his new reality is just now starting to sink in. He's done the obligatory facility tours, radio hits, and team promos -- and though he didn't say who, he even mentioned that a few of his teammates called him on draft night to welcome him to the Cavs.