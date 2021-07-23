Chicago Blackhawks Draft: 3 players to trade up for

The Chicago Blackhawks were handed the 12th overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft as a result of the NHL Draft Lottery earlier in the week. There are going to be some really nice players available there with the pick if they stay there. It isn’t really the selection you want in a draft but it is the reality right now. There is also the chance that they trade up in the draft to get someone they really want. These are the three players they could trade up and select: