I’ve never discussed this trip with anyone, yet it’s been scarred into my brain since June 1999. Let me set the stage. I was just wrapping up 7th grade and to celebrate the end of the school year, the men on my mom’s side of the family were planning a father-son weekend at my cousin’s cabin in Minocqua, Wisconsin. My dad had passed away two years earlier, and my mom and sister thought it would be a good idea for me to attend with my brother-in-law, an opportunity to be around other guys and have that masculine influence in my life.