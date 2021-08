TikTok isn’t just for teenagers looking to participate in the latest dance trends. People of all ages are using the app to seek help from licensed therapists. After sitting down to watch some videos on TikTok, there’s a good chance that you’ll find yourself still scrolling three hours later, wondering how the time has managed to escape you. Many people are finding themselves addicted to the satisfaction that stems from scrolling through funny and heart-warming content. Lately, however, there has been a shift from teenagers making silly dance videos — TikTok viewers of all ages are now congregating on the app in an attempt to cheer themselves up, connect with others and gain access to mental health professionals.