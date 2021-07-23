Pastor's Corner: Reflecting on strawberries
This time of the year, when the juicy, ripening strawberries overflow their plants, I always think of my mother. Wild strawberries filled the field across the road from my childhood home, and I remember the delights and squeals each spring when my siblings and I would discover that the strawberries were ready for picking! We would fill the front of our lifted shirts with what we thought were millions of tiny red berries, and take them back home, expecting my mother to make a strawberry pie. Because that had become a tradition.www.cheboygannews.com
Comments / 0