Crow Wing Viking Festival is Aug. 21

BRAINERD — The Crow Wing Viking Festival will be held Aug. 21 from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Crow Wing County Fairgrounds. The festival features Viking-age crafts, costumes, weapons, mock battles, music and games. The event strives to be authentic to the Viking age with the slogan, “Real Vikings. No Horns.” The popular conception of horned helmets originated with artists and an opera costume designer during the 19th century. Attendees will be able to see and try on replica of an actual Viking helmet.